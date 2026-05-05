Backstage Update On John Cena’s Appearance At WWE Backlash 2026

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena is scheduled to make an appearance at WWE Backlash in Tampa, Florida, this coming weekend. Cena recently announced on his Twitter (X) account that he has some “history-making” news to share with his fans at Backlash.

Dave Meltzer commented on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, expressing uncertainty about Cena’s role at Backlash, especially since Cena has stated that he will never wrestle again.

Meltzer noted that WWE has signed Cena to a contract that includes a series of appearances, so this will count as one of those appearances. He found it a bit unusual that just weeks after WrestleMania, where Cena made a special appearance, he was back for an event so soon.

Meltzer suggested that having a big guest like Cena return quickly might seem strange, but he believes the company’s mentality is that Cena is an important figure, and getting him on television is crucial. Cena is contracted for a number of dates, and his appearance at Backlash is one of them.

Notably, Cena signed a contract to serve as a WWE Ambassador prior to his retirement match against GUNTHER last December.