WWE Reportedly Asked Talent To Take Pay Cuts Before Recent Exits

PWInsider.com‘s Mike Johnson recently discussed the New Day’s departure from WWE and how it reflects the changes within the company under TKO management. He mentioned that a “significantly pushed talent” was asked to take a 50% pay cut on Friday, the day before the New Day’s exit, and that this talent allegedly agreed to the pay reduction.

It’s important to note that Johnson has not yet confirmed this information. However, the timing of the request, occurring just a day before Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods reportedly left the company due to being asked to accept a pay cut, raises questions. Their departure has been described as a “mutual agreement” between the duo and WWE.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has also reported that “a number of individuals” were asked to take pay cuts, but it remains unclear whether this included the talent mentioned by Johnson or whether they all faced similar reductions.

In total, 28 members of the WWE roster, which includes both the main roster and NXT, have departed in recent weeks. Besides the New Day, the list of departures includes Tonga Loa, JC Mateo, Aleister Black, Zelina Vega, Kairi Sane, all members of the Wyatt Family, the Motor City Machine Guns, Santos Escobar, Zoey Stark, Alba Fyre, Apollo Crews, Andre Chase, Dante Chen, Tyra Mae Steele, Tyriek Igwe, Tyson Dupont, Luca Crusifino, Malik Blade, Trill London, Sirena Linton, and Chris Island.