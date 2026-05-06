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Sol Ruca Slip During RAW Segment Edited Out By WWE

By
James Hetfield
-
Sol Ruca
Sol Ruca | WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch interrupted Sol Ruca as she was signing her new RAW contract during Monday’s show.

The segment concluded with Lynch accidentally hitting RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. Ruca then attacked Lynch with the Sol Snatcher.

Although Ruca initially slipped while attempting to execute the Sol Snatcher, she ultimately completed the move successfully. WWE has since edited the clip of the segment on Twitter (X), removing the footage of Ruca’s slip on the ropes.

It appears the YouTube version of the clip has been edited similarly.

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