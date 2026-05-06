Current Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

On the card, “Supernova 11” Noam Dar will face Jackson Drake from The Vanity Project in a singles match. Additionally, Kendal Grey will take on Kelani Jordan in another singles match. Naraku (formerly known as EVIL) will also compete in a singles match, and BirthRight will participate in a 6-Man Tag Team match.

The episode will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

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