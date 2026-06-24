Enzo Amore Addresses Potential Reunion With Big Cass

Former WWE star Enzo Amore has discussed the possibility of reuniting with longtime tag team partner Big Cass while reflecting on the friendship that helped shape his wrestling career.

Speaking with Emilio Sparks, Amore was asked whether fans could eventually see him team with Cass again in 4th Rope Wrestling. “Not the booker,” Amore replied, making it clear that any potential reunion would not be his decision.

Amore then spoke at length about the bond he formed with Cass during their time together in WWE’s developmental system, crediting his former tag team partner with helping him navigate the wrestling business when he first arrived. “Big Cass saved my life a million times,” Amore said.

He explained that he entered WWE with virtually no knowledge of the wrestling industry and was unfamiliar with many of the terms and customs commonly used within the business. “When you’re green and you don’t even know what the word mark is, you don’t know what the word green means, and you don’t know what the word kayfabe is, and you don’t understand any of the language.”

Amore added that unlike many aspiring wrestlers, he had not followed the independent scene and did not know the traditional path into professional wrestling. “I had no idea how the f—- you become a wrestler.”

According to Amore, Cass quickly became one of his closest friends after he signed with WWE. “He’s my best buddy. I mean, we played three fantasy football leagues.”

Amore recalled feeling isolated when he first arrived in WWE and said Cass was one of the few people who welcomed him. “He was my homie. And I didn’t have any friends when I got signed to WWE. Nobody wanted to talk to me.”

The former Cruiserweight Champion also claimed that he arrived in WWE with a reputation that rubbed some people the wrong way. “I had heat when I walked through the door. Why? Because I could cut a f—-ing promo better than everyone. Day one.”

Amore also discussed the origins of his WWE ring name, revealing that “Enzo Amore” was always his preferred choice. “I picked it. I wrote down a list of 20 names. Every time they asked me to submit names, I submitted ‘Enzo Amore.’”

He recalled being one of the last members of his developmental class to receive an official WWE name despite ultimately becoming one of the group’s success stories.

The comments come amid recent reports suggesting WWE has interest in bringing the former tag team back together. Amore, who has continued working on the independent scene since leaving WWE, has reportedly been discussed for a potential NXT appearance, while Cass currently performs in AEW under the name Big Bill.

Whether a reunion ultimately takes place remains to be seen, but Amore’s comments made it clear that the friendship between the two remains strong years after their rise to fame as one of WWE’s most popular tag teams.