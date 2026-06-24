Paul Heyman Says He’d Hire Triple H To Run Any Wrestling Company

Paul Heyman believes WWE is in the right hands creatively under Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, the WWE Hall of Famer praised Levesque’s leadership style and explained why he considers him the ideal person to oversee WWE’s creative direction. “Paul Levesque is the best person for that job,” Heyman said.

According to Heyman, one of Levesque’s greatest strengths is his ability to adapt and collaborate. “He’s a collaborator. He pivots. He understands that what works today may not work tomorrow, and what works tomorrow may not work in two days.”

Heyman also credited Levesque for balancing storytelling, character development, and business considerations. “He’s brilliant at taking a look at the landscape and understanding: Does this make sense? Is it logical? Does the storyline work? Will it create box office, interest, and intrigue? Does it work for the characters involved?”

He added that Levesque has excelled at transforming wrestlers from television personalities into attractions. “Does it progress the characters involved and take them from being characters on a television show into becoming attractions?”

As examples, Heyman pointed to several WWE stars who have risen significantly under Levesque’s creative leadership. “Look at the past eight to ten months in WWE. Oba Femi has become an attraction. Trick Williams has become an attraction.”

Heyman also expressed confidence in the future of Je’Von Evans. “If Je’Von Evans is not labeled an attraction by the end of this summer, then someone’s either not looking at it from the right perspective or we messed up. And I don’t think we’re going to mess up with Je’Von Evans.”

He further singled out Sol Ruca as another performer destined for major success. “Sol Ruca is going to be a star, an absolute bona fide attraction.”

Heyman believes WWE’s creative process has continued to improve during Levesque’s tenure, noting that the company is handling its growing content demands more effectively than ever. “We’re how many years now into the Paul Levesque reign? It’s a matter of serving all of these content needs on a creative basis, and he’s doing it better now than he did just a couple of years ago.”

Heyman also reflected on his 2024 WWE Hall of Fame speech, where he famously declared himself to be “a Paul Levesque guy.”

“Because it’s not just how he guides us. It’s the manner in which he does so, and the collaborative effort with him is even better now than it was then.”

Heyman concluded by making it clear how highly he regards Levesque’s abilities as a wrestling executive. “So, you give me a few billion dollars and say, ‘Start a wrestling company,’ I’m hiring him for the job.”