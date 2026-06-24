WWE Auction Listing Under Scrutiny Over WarGames Chair Claim

A WWE memorabilia auction being conducted through Fanatics has drawn attention from fans due to an apparent discrepancy involving a “match-used” steel chair from Survivor Series 2022.

WWE and Fanatics are currently auctioning a chair advertised as having been used during the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series 2022. However, fans have pointed out that no steel chairs were actually used during the bout.

The auction launched on June 15 and had reached $75 as of June 24.

The Women’s WarGames match featured Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and the returning Becky Lynch defeating Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley. While the match included multiple weapons and the signature WarGames structure, fans have noted that steel chairs were not among the weapons used during the contest.

Despite that, the auction listing describes the item as follows:

“The first women’s WarGames match on WWE’s main roster needed a weapon that looked as unforgiving as the stipulation sounded. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim and the returning Becky Lynch beat Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley at Survivor Series 2022, closing a months-long fight with steel all around them. This authentic match-used steel chair comes from that Women’s WarGames match. No autograph has to dress it up. Becky came back, the cage held and the chair took its share of the damage.”

The listing has sparked discussion among fans online, with some questioning whether the item description is inaccurate or whether the chair was present but never actually used during the match.

As of this writing, neither WWE nor Fanatics has publicly addressed the discrepancy.