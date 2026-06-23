Backstage Update On TNA’s Future Amid Sale Speculation

In recent weeks, TNA Wrestling has experienced several departures, both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. Notably, Tommy Dreamer and Sami Callihan are among those reported to have left, raising questions about TNA’s future and the possibility of a sale, possibly even to WWE.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the sale of TNA Wrestling is a realistic possibility, as the company has incurred significant financial losses. Meltzer mentioned that TNA is looking to sell the company to recoup its investments, and he noted that WWE could acquire it whenever it chooses.

He also noted that a purchase by WWE is not imminent, and they may not have any immediate interest. Moreover, Meltzer expressed uncertainty about whether WWE would be willing to meet TNA’s owners’ financial demands, as WWE typically does not spend heavily on acquisitions.

Meltzer referenced WWE’s past acquisition of WCW and their involvement with the Mexican promotion AAA, emphasizing that WWE was not the primary financial contributor to the AAA deal. He clarified that AAA had a financial entity in Mexico, FILIP, which handled the majority of the funding, rather than WWE itself.

Additionally, Meltzer indicated that he is unsure how TNA’s contracts are structured and whether they could be sold to any potential buyer other than WWE. However, he affirmed that WWE would have the right of first refusal if a deal were to be made.