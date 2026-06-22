Backstage News On Liv Morgan Following WWE Live Event Injury Scare

Liv Morgan gave WWE fans a scare during a live event in Birmingham, England over the weekend, but early indications suggest the situation may not be as serious as initially feared.

The Women’s World Champion was competing as part of WWE’s ongoing European tour when an awkward landing late in her match raised concerns among fans in attendance and those watching footage online.

Morgan successfully retained her championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match against IYO SKY, Lyra Valkyria, and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca. However, near the end of the bout, Ruca attempted a crossbody from the top rope and appeared to land awkwardly on Morgan.

The incident quickly generated discussion on social media, with some fans fearing a potential knee injury.

Miscommunication. Liv was still selling for Lyra and thought they had another spot left. Sol thought it was her cue to come break them up. Thankfully Liv is seemingly okay, but even if she wasn’t there’s no need to attack someone over what is ultimately an accident jfc. pic.twitter.com/deqGTpt5pY — cake 🍰 (@distractioncak_) June 22, 2026

Liv Morgan possibly injured her leg at tonight’s WWE Live Event in Birmingham #WWE #WWEBirmingham #LivMorgan pic.twitter.com/KQWlB6Eb6d — JJA Sport Studio (@jjasportstudio) June 21, 2026

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the spot and suggested the contact may not have been as severe as it initially appeared.

While many viewers believed Ruca landed directly on Morgan’s knee, Meltzer noted that a closer look indicated the impact was likely lower on her leg. “While initial reactions suggested Ruca had landed on Morgan’s knee, it appeared the landing caught Morgan closer to her foot.”

Morgan immediately went down following the spot, prompting concern from both fans and officials. However, Meltzer pointed out that the referee quickly communicated that Morgan was able to continue. “The referee did raise the one fist, which signals that Liv was okay.”

Although Morgan showed some signs of discomfort after the landing, she was able to complete the match. “She was limping a little,” Meltzer noted, but added that Morgan finished her remaining spots and saw the match through to its conclusion.

Shortly after the event, Morgan addressed the situation herself and appeared to calm concerns about a significant injury. According to the report, Morgan posted on social media that she was fine and was already on her way to London for WWE’s next event.

Her status will likely become clearer during this week’s episode of Raw from London, where she is scheduled to appear alongside IYO SKY as the two continue their build toward the Queen of the Ring Tournament Final.

Meltzer noted that Morgan’s mobility during the show could provide a better indication of whether any lingering issue remains. “If she is not moving well during that segment, it would be a sign that the injury is more serious.”

Morgan recently advanced to the Queen of the Ring Final by defeating an injured Charlotte Flair on SmackDown and is currently scheduled to face IYO SKY at WWE Night of Champions on June 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In addition to her tournament aspirations, Morgan continues to reign as Women’s World Champion, making her health a significant factor in WWE’s plans heading into one of the company’s biggest international events of the summer.

For now, all signs point toward the injury scare being just that—a scare.