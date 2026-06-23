Latest Ticket Sales Revealed For TNA Slammiversary 2026

TNA is scheduled to hold its 2026 Slammiversary pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sunday, June 28th, at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The event will feature Mike Santana defending his TNA World Championship against Nic Nemeth.

Additionally, the popular Ultimate X match will return, with the X-Division Championship on the line, and the Hardy Boys will be competing in a multi-team match for the World Tag Team Championship.

According to WrestleTix, 1,985 tickets have been sold for the event, which has a capacity of 2,905. There is potential to expand this capacity if necessary, and the resale market shows limited availability, with only 11 tickets remaining. The least expensive ticket on the resale market is currently priced at $61.90.

The Agganis Arena previously hosted Slammiversary in 2013, drawing a crowd of 3,800 who witnessed Sting challenge Bully Ray for the TNA Championship.