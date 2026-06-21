Additional Wrestlers Speak Out Following Tommy Dreamer Accusation

Additional wrestlers have come forward with stories involving Tommy Dreamer following recent social media claims made by independent referee Dan Perch.

As previously reported, Perch alleged that Dreamer once told him backstage at a TNA event that he would do everything possible to prevent him from getting a job in the wrestling business. The claims generated significant discussion online and drew a response from Mickie James, who defended Dreamer and suggested there was more context to the story.

Following Perch’s posts, wrestler Kennedi Hardcastle shared an experience of her own involving the ECW legend. “Hol’ up are we sharing our Tommy Dreamer stories bc one time I told him I really wanted to take a cane shot in a match and he told me he doesn’t do that with women so instead we did a spanking spot bc women amirite.”

Former wrestler Dani Jordyn also responded, describing an incident she said occurred during a tag team match in which Dreamer was serving as a replacement participant. “I’ve been waiting for this – One time Tommy Dreamer insisted on doing a crotch grab spot, to me, in a tag match he was a fill in for. This had NO place in our story line. But he didn’t care to ask.”

Jordyn said she expressed discomfort with the idea but ultimately went through with the segment early in her career. “I did not want to do this, said how uncomfortable I was, but I’m just woman, right.”

Reflecting on the experience, Jordyn said it became a lesson that shaped how she handled similar situations moving forward. “I was new in my career, should’ve trusted my intuition, said a firm no, and not succumb to peer pressure for this spot. This is the only thing that’s happened in my career that felt degrading bc I vowed to never let a MF try me on some uncomfortable shit EVER again 💅🏼.”

At this time, Dreamer has not publicly responded to the claims made by Hardcastle or Jordyn.

The allegations surfaced during a week in which Dreamer has been a major topic of discussion following his departure from TNA Wrestling, where he had served as a key member of the company’s creative team. While several wrestlers and industry figures have publicly defended Dreamer, others have begun sharing personal experiences that they say left them uncomfortable during their interactions with him.

As of now, no further statement has been issued by Dreamer regarding the matter.