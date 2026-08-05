Candice Michelle Says In-Ring Return Is Getting Closer

Former WWE Women’s Champion Candice Michelle believes her return to the ring is getting closer and says accepting a backstage role with TNA Wrestling was the first step in preparing for an in-ring comeback.

Michelle has not competed since December 2017, when she defeated Victoria at an independent wrestling event. Her WWE career ended in 2009 following injuries, having made history two years earlier by becoming the first WWE Diva Search winner to capture the WWE Women’s Championship.

Speaking with The Wrestling Classic, Michelle was asked about the possibility of wrestling again. “You know, I think it’s coming soon.”

She explained that working backstage has allowed her to reconnect with the business before making a full return. “I started my comeback as an agent, which is really cool because I get to relearn the philosophy.”

Michelle said the producer role has given her a fresh perspective on professional wrestling. “I get to learn the behind-the-scenes, slowly getting my feet wet a little bit. And pretty soon we’ll slide on in.”

TNA officially announced Michelle’s signing as an agent and producer on March 13, sharing footage of her signing her contract alongside Tommy Dreamer and company president Carlos Silva.

However, Michelle revealed the process actually began months earlier.

According to Michelle, Dreamer initially offered her the opportunity, with her first event taking place in January. She spent her opening weekend shadowing Dreamer before taking on agent responsibilities herself during the following set of television tapings.

Her latest comments continue a theme she has discussed throughout 2026.

In March, Michelle described the TNA opportunity as her “hope spot,” saying she believed it could eventually lead to an in-ring comeback. Later, while appearing on Rob Van Dam’s podcast in July, she revealed that standing beside the ring as a producer immediately reignited her desire to wrestle again.

At the same time, Michelle emphasized that returning is about more than chasing another championship, explaining that she wants the comeback to have a meaningful purpose.

While Michelle is optimistic about stepping back into the ring, TNA has not announced any plans for her return, and there is currently no confirmed match, opponent, or timetable for her first bout back.