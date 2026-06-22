Spoiler On Return Expected For Tonight’s WWE RAW In England

Joe Hendry has been spotted in London ahead of today’s daytime edition of WWE Raw at The O2 Arena — his first notable public appearance after weeks off WWE television.

Hendry’s absence from programming has fans speculating on when and how he’ll be reintegrated into storylines, with no official word yet on his return timeline.

Today’s Raw also serves as the go-home show for WWE Night of Champions 2026, with a loaded card advertised:

* WWE Tag Team Championship: Bron Breakker & Austin Theory (c) vs. Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Paige & Brie Bella (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

* Singles Match: Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page

* Chad Gable is also set to appear, along with the remaining finalists in the 2026 King and Queen of the Ring tournaments.

WWE Night of Champions 2026 takes place this weekend.

(H/T: Fightful Select)