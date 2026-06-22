Backstage News On Road Dogg’s Potential Role In TNA

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg could be taking a significant step toward becoming involved with TNA Wrestling.

As previously reported, Tommy Dreamer recently announced that he is no longer working with TNA, ending his tenure as a member of the company’s creative team and creating a notable vacancy behind the scenes.

According to PWInsider.com, “Road Dogg” Brian James is expected to be in attendance at TNA Slammiversary this Sunday in Boston, Massachusetts.

While TNA has reportedly attempted to keep James’ involvement quiet, PWInsider noted that there has been internal discussion regarding his expected arrival.

The report adds further fuel to recent speculation linking James to a role within the company.

According to PWInsider, Road Dogg was originally being considered for a producer position. However, Dreamer’s departure has reportedly opened the door for a potentially larger role within TNA’s creative structure.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, there is growing belief that James could become involved with the promotion’s creative team moving forward.

One source cited in the report pointed to James’ close relationship with NXT head writer Johnny Russo as a potentially important factor.

According to the source, Road Dogg’s involvement could further strengthen the ongoing relationship between WWE NXT and TNA Wrestling, which has become increasingly visible over the past year through talent exchanges and collaborative appearances.

The possibility of James joining TNA has been a major topic of discussion in recent weeks. Several industry figures, including JBL and Eric Bischoff, have publicly commented on his creative abilities and experience within WWE.

Should James officially join TNA, he would bring decades of experience as both a performer and a creative contributor, having worked extensively behind the scenes during multiple eras of WWE programming.

For now, TNA has not publicly announced any changes to its creative team, but all eyes will be on Slammiversary this weekend to see whether Road Dogg’s reported presence leads to a more formal role within the company.

With Dreamer’s departure creating a significant opening and TNA continuing to evolve under its current leadership, James’ potential involvement could become one of the biggest backstage stories coming out of Slammiversary.