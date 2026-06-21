Update On The New Day Possibly Signing With AEW

According to a recent report by PWMania.com, The New Day (composed of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) has parted ways with WWE after declining a request to restructure their contracts, which would have resulted in a pay cut. Following this, it was reported that AEW strongly desires them to join the company, with significant support for their signing.

In the latest edition of the Fightful Select Answers Q&A, journalist Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan inquiry about the likelihood of former WWE star Xavier Woods (also known as Austin Creed) joining AEW after the expiration of The New Day’s non-compete clause.

Sapp stated that everyone he has spoken to in AEW believes it is a “foregone conclusion” that Woods will sign with the promotion.

He also noted that there is a considerable push from many within AEW for The New Day to come on board.