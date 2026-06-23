Tuesday, June 23, 2026
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WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (6/23/2026): Orlando, FL.

By
Matt Boone
-
WWE NXT
WWE NXT

WWE NXT is back tonight.

The road to WWE NXT: The Great American Bash wraps up this evening at 8/7c, as NXT on CW airs live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

On tap for the June 23 episode are the following matches and segments:

    * EK Prosper vs. Keanu Carver
    * Women’s Speed Tournament: Izzi Dame vs. Arianna Grace
    * Evolve Championship Match: Aaron Rourke (c) vs. Tristan Angels
    * Naraku signs the contract for NXT Championship match at Great American Bash
    * NXT Women’s Championship Contract Signing featuring Lola Vice and Kendal Grey

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results.

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