WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (6/23/2026): Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT is back tonight.

The road to WWE NXT: The Great American Bash wraps up this evening at 8/7c, as NXT on CW airs live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

On tap for the June 23 episode are the following matches and segments:

* EK Prosper vs. Keanu Carver

* Women’s Speed Tournament: Izzi Dame vs. Arianna Grace

* Evolve Championship Match: Aaron Rourke (c) vs. Tristan Angels

* Naraku signs the contract for NXT Championship match at Great American Bash

* NXT Women’s Championship Contract Signing featuring Lola Vice and Kendal Grey

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results.