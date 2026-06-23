WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (6/23/2026): Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT is back tonight.
The road to WWE NXT: The Great American Bash wraps up this evening at 8/7c, as NXT on CW airs live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.
On tap for the June 23 episode are the following matches and segments:
- * EK Prosper vs. Keanu Carver
* Women’s Speed Tournament: Izzi Dame vs. Arianna Grace
* Evolve Championship Match: Aaron Rourke (c) vs. Tristan Angels
* Naraku signs the contract for NXT Championship match at Great American Bash
* NXT Women’s Championship Contract Signing featuring Lola Vice and Kendal Grey
Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results.