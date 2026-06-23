Enzo ‘Real1’ Amore Reveals Interesting John Cena Story, Says Triple H Viewed Him As ‘Charity Case’

Enzo Amore recently spoke with Emilio Sparks for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

The following are some of the highlights.

On why he wrote down a list of 20 names when he got to WWE: “I wrote down a list of 20 names. Every time they asked me to submit names, I submitted Enzo Amore. Within a week of getting there, I got there with like 20, 30 other people. They all got fired. The only people that made it was Charlotte, Baron Corbin, and Mojo Rawley, and I was the last guy to get a name.”

On advice he received from John Cena: “I go to the ring that day in NXT to do a job, and a guy did me a favor, and Triple H brought me here, and I think he was just doing a charity case. I think it was like, ‘okay, let me give this guy his f**king bar story, so that he can go back home and tell everybody about how he had a WWE match,’ you know? Like, f**k, like made a dream come true, right? I get to the ring, I do the job when I get out to the ring and he buries me, and I’m like, oh sh*t, I got my head down, I’m walking out and Rob Naylor goes, ‘heads up John Cena wants to see you.’ I’m like, what? can he … I run with him. I’m like, running through the parking lot of NXT. I get there and all the boys are kind of looking at me when I come in and they all clap for me, and I’m like, ‘what the f**k is happening?’ All of a sudden John Cena calls me over to him like this, he goes, ‘I’ve been here for three hours and I want you to know you’re the only thing that’s caught my attention all day.’ So would you like to come to the ring with me in the dark segment?’ I immediately in that moment did something. I don’t know what God took over, and I went, ‘can I come to the ring with that big guy right there? The seven foot tall guy? That’s my tag team partner. His name is Big Cass.’ John Cena was like, yeah.”

Watch the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.