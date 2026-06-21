Backstage Update On WWE’s Plans For Jade Cargill

Former WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill may have missed her chance to regain the title at the 2026 Clash in Italy pay-per-view event, but the company has significant plans for her future.

According to TRNBCKL Gold, sources have indicated that the current goal is to set up a match between Jade Cargill and Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam.

Flair’s interference during the Clash in Italy match is viewed as part of the long-term buildup toward this anticipated showdown. The report also highlights that, considering both women’s size and stature, a confrontation between them has seemed inevitable for some time.

Additionally, the same sources mentioned that Cargill will challenge Tiffany Stratton for the Women’s United States Championship at Night of Champions, which has recently been made official.

While it may seem like a step down for Flair, who has held 16 WWE Women’s World Championships as well as the Women’s Tag Team and NXT titles, it is easy to envision a storyline where she aims to become the first grand slam Women’s Champion, especially now that the designation holds significant weight.