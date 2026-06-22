WWE Raw Results – June 22, 2026

WWE winds down their road to Night Of Champions this afternoon with a special live daytime episode of WWE Raw at the O2 Arena in London, England.

And we’re officially off-and-running from the U.K., as the commentators welcome us to the show following the usual opening ‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ signature narrated by Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque. We see Superstar arrivals and then a video package on the King and Queen of the Ring.

2026 WWE King Of The Ring Finalists Kick Things Off

Inside the arena, the lights go out and the drums begin, as “The Ruler” himself emerges from the massive spotlight on the entrance area. Oba Femi struts down to the ring to kick off the WWE Night Of Champions “go-home” red brand show.

The crowd chants his name as he struts down to the ring. He’ll face Jey Uso in the King of the Ring Finals this Saturday at WWE Night of Champions. Femi stands in the ring as the crowd loudly chants to him. “Oba! Oba!” He soaks it all in.

Femi says, “You guys are wonderful here in London tonight.” As much as he’d love for them to chant his name all night… he’s cut off by more chants of his name. Femi listens for a bit before asking them to settle down. Since he was born, he’s been backed by destiny.

She’s been very kind to him. Destiny led him to WWE, allowed him to slay The Beast, and brought him this far in the tournament. Good news: Destiny is still on his side. This weekend, at Night of Champions, destiny will take him to new heights as he becomes the new King of the Ring.

With that said, the crowd loudly chants his name again. Femi then asks what happens when he becomes King of the Ring. He still faces a dilemma in choosing a champion. Does he go after the WWE Championship or does he go after the World Heavyweight Championship?

The crowd loudly cheers the World Heavyweight Championship and chants, “OTC.” On that note, we hear “USO!” as the familiar sounds of the YEET-tastic Jey Uso hits the house speakers inside the O2 Arena. “Main Event” Jey Uso makes his way to the ring through the crowd.

Uso mocks Femi’s strut as he comes down from the stands and then rolls into YEETing with the crowd. Uso goes to run his entrance back and Femi says he’ll stop that right now but Uso goes forward with it. Uso tells Femi that he’s “him” and he’s now in London.

Uso tells Femi that he shouldn’t count Uso out because he’s used to it and he overcomes it all. Uso says he’ll silence the haters and shock the world and he’ll become the king that he is and he’ll take Cody Rhodes’ title. Femi tells Uso that he’ll destroy him because at the end of the day Uso isn’t the family member he’s worried about and tells Uso he’ll send him back to Roman Reigns with a message after the finals.

Backstage

Adam Pearce walks backstage. LA Knight stops Pearce and asks him why Pearce is letting The Bloodline get away with being villains. Jimmy Uso comes in and tells Knight that he’s losing his mind and gets upset Knight struck him last week. Pearce tries to break them up and Knight tells Pearce to shut up. Pearce makes a match pitting Jimmy Uso against LA Knight for tonight.

Backstage

Jackie Redmond talks to Lyra Valkyria and Bayley backstage. Valkyria says tonight is the night for them to win and talks about how they need this. Bayley says they’re the best tag team and gives Valkyria credit for getting them this match tonight.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Brie Bella & Paige(c) -vs- Lyra Valkyria & Bayley

Valkyria kicks Paige right off the bell and knocks her into the corner. Bayley is tagged in and Paige is double teamed and covered for a two count. Paige punches and slaps Bayley and then tags in Bella. Bella hits a codebreaker on Bayley and then Bayley is double teamed and covered – Valkyria breaks the pin.

All four women battle in the ring and Bella and Paige kick Bayley and Valkyria. Bayley slams down Bella and hits a Bayley to Belly on Bella and Paige pulls Bella out of the ring. Valkyria takes out Paige outside the ring and Bayley gets Bella back in the ring and tries for a pin and we cut to a break.

When the show returns, we see the action still in progress. Bayley and Bella are laid out and Bella tries to tag out but Bayley stops her. Bayley knocks Paige off the apron and Bella kicks Bayley down and knocks Valkyria off the apron.

Bella hits a missile dropkick on Bayley and both women are laid out. Bayley and Bella tag out and Paige takes both Valkyria and Bayley down with suplexes. Paige goes for the PaigeTurner but Valkyria reverses and hits NightWing and Bella breaks the pin.

All four women fight in the ring, Bella sends Bayley out of the ring and hits her with a running knee. Valkyria takes out Bella and then she and Paige try for pins on each other. Valkyria hits a Fisherman’s Buster and Paige counters another buster and hits RamPaige to retain.

Winners and STILL WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions: Brie Bella & Paige

Lyra Valkyria Heel Turn

After the match, Bayley storms around the ring and then consoles Valkyria. Valkyria is helped to her feet and the two hug. Valkyria then sends Bayley into the ropes and starts beating up Bayley in the middle of the ring. Valkyria sends Bayley into the ropes again and officials run down and break the two up.

Valkyria runs at Bayley again and hits NightWing on Bayley and Valkyria is finally kicked out of the ring. The show heads to a commercial break. When the show return, Valkyria walks backstage and Jackie Redmond stops her. Valkyria pushes Redmond away and doesn’t answer her questions.

Chad Gable In-Ring

Back at ringside, Chad Gable comes out to the ring. Gable says he’s here for something serious and something that’s close to his heart. He talks about the Mask -vs- Mask match and how he lost. He talks about losing his respect, dignity and reputation – as well as losing friends.

Gable says he’s here to right his wrongs and invites Otis, Maxxine Dupri & Akira Tozawa to the ring and the trio make their way out to the ring. Dupri looks angry as Otis and Tozawa look disappointed. Gable thanks them for giving him this time to make his wrongs right.

Gable tells Dupri that he knew from the moment he met her that she will do great things and says she won a singles championship – something he hasn’t done. He says he treated her badly and that’s his fault. Gable tells Tozawa he treated him terribly and held him down and that’s his fault.

Gable then talks to Otis, and tells Otis that he’s the most loyal friend out there and that he misses Otis and their twenty year friendship. Gable says he threw the friendship away due to him being selfish and that’s his fault. Gable apologises to the trio and puts his hand out to Otis.

Otis foes to shake Gable’s hand but Dupri stands in his way. Dupri says she sees clearly and sees everything about Gable is a lie. Dupri says she doesn’t want to give Gable another chance and rattles off some of the bad things Gable did to them and says it’s always been about Gable.

Even his apology is for Gable and she has come to the conclusion that they never needed Gable. Dupri and Tozawa leave and Otis stays back and then follows Dupri and Tozawa. Gable is left in the ring in tears.

Backstage

Rey Mysterio talks to Dragon Lee backstage. Mysterio tells Lee to teach Ethan Page some respect today. Penta approaches them and tells Lee tonight is his night.

Ethan Page vs. Dragon Lee

Back to the ring we go, where it’s time to find out if it will, in fact, be Ethan Page’s night. The bell sounds and off we go with one-on-one action in our next match of the show. Lee takes Page down with a head-scissors at the bell and sends Page out of the ring.

Lee flies over the ropes and takes out Page and then sends Page back into the ring. Page clotheslines Lee to the mat and stomps on him. Page sends Lee into the corner and Lee fights back with punches. Page hits Lee with a forearm and Lee kicks and uppercuts Page.

Page is kicked in the corner and Lee dropkicks Page in the corner and covers him and Page kicks out. Page is kicked and chopped in the corner. Page turns Lee’s mask around and Page kicks Lee out of the ring. On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As the show returns, we see the action still in progress. Lee punches Page and Page punches Lee back into the corner. Lee kicks Page and suplexes Page to the mat. Lee kicks Page several times and hits a rope assisted tornado DDT and Lee covers Page for a near fall.

Page kicks Lee to the mat and covers him and Lee kicks out at two. Lee battles Page from the apron and kicks him. Lee climbs the ropes and Page meets him at the top rope and punches Lee. Page gets hung up in the Tree of Woe and Lee stomps on Page off the top rope onto Page’s chest.

Lee covers Page and Page kicks out. Page rolls out of the ring and Lee tries to fly out to him but Page punches him. Lee kicks Page off the apron and Lee hits a headscissors sending Page into the announce desk. Lee then jumps into the ring and hits the ropes.

He then flies out onto Page and then both crash into the announce desk. Back in the ring, Lee slams into Page and covers him for a near fall. Lee tries for a Styles Clash and Page lowblows him and hits the Egoplex to pick up the victory. It was not, in fact, Dragon Lee’s night tonight.

Winner: Ethan Page

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