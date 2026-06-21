Independent Referee Makes Claim About Tommy Dreamer, Mickie James Fires Back

A social media exchange involving Tommy Dreamer has sparked discussion within the wrestling community after independent referee Dan Perch shared a story about a past interaction with the veteran wrestling personality.

In a series of posts on Twitter/X, Perch claimed that Dreamer once discouraged him from pursuing a career in professional wrestling. “Tommy Dreamer pulled me aside backstage at a TNA show, telling me he would do everything he could to make sure I don’t earn a job in the wrestling business. All I did was try to learn and grow from experiences, though his words were very discouraging for a young student to hear.”

Despite the alleged encounter, Perch said he chose to move forward and pursue his goals elsewhere. “I didn’t set out to prove him wrong, I simply thanked him for their advice and went another direction. The pro wrestling business is for everybody, you just have to find where you fit in best. Don’t perform just for someone else’s ideal vision, perform out of your own passion!!”

Perch also encouraged aspiring wrestlers to accept criticism while remaining true to themselves. “Take critique like a professional and thank them for their time. However don’t allow someone to ‘coercive’ you. Share your burning desire to succeed in the pro wrestling business with others who appreciate you! This is a community, not a tyranny😄✨🩵”

The posts caught the attention of former WWE and TNA star Mickie James, who publicly came to Dreamer’s defense.

While acknowledging that she was not present for the alleged conversation, James suggested that there may be more context to the story than what had been shared publicly. “Perch, listen, I don’t know you. But I do know @THETOMMYDREAMER well enough to know that ‘if’ he truly said this. There is far more to this story that you are conveniently leaving out.”

James continued by defending Dreamer’s reputation within the wrestling industry. “If you are going into come on here & attempt to bury someone. Especially someone who is as loved, respected, and responsible for helping soooooo many folks, including myself, in this industry. Then at least be completely honest.”

She also questioned Perch’s motivation for sharing the story publicly. “I understand you want to speak ‘your truth’ & possibly gain a bit of recognition by jumping on the bandwagon, however if this is your path of 15 seconds of @X buzz… at least have the common decency to speak ‘the whole truth’.”

James concluded her response by expressing confidence that Dreamer’s place within the wrestling business remains secure. “This ain’t it, it’s also pretty dumb because Tommy will always have a job in the business. I don’t know if I can say the same for you. Have a blessed day.”

Dreamer has not publicly responded to Perch’s claims as of this writing.

The exchange comes during a notable week for Dreamer, following news that he and TNA Wrestling recently parted ways after his lengthy tenure as part of the company’s creative team. Despite his departure from TNA, Dreamer continues to receive public support from many wrestlers who have worked alongside him throughout his decades-long career.