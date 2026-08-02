Backstage Update On TNA–OVW Developmental Talks

In mid-June, it was reported that TNA Wrestling and OVW were in discussions to enter into an agreement that would make OVW TNA’s developmental system. At that time, it was stated that the agreement would be signed “very soon.”

However, according to PWInsider.com, the deal has not yet been finalized. The latest update from the site indicates that negotiations are still ongoing and closer to completion than Road Dogg’s discussions with TNA regarding a potential creative role.

OVW has previously worked with TNA in a developmental capacity from 2011 to 2013. However, the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that talks between the two sides have stalled. PWInsider.com further reported that, while Road Dogg is still in discussions with TNA, there is currently no update on the progress of those talks.