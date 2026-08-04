WWE Legends Demolition Scheduled for Signing August 21st & 22nd

The golden era of professional wrestling was such a unique era for many reasons, and the impression that those over-the-top characters, as well as the spectacle of sports entertainment, made on fans left such a lasting legacy that those grapplers of the concrete canvases and grueling road schedule found themselves a second career of sorts through the relatively new convention circuit.

These guys worked a few hundred matches a year in their prime, often with split crews working different towns under the same promotional banner to meet the demand of the 80s. Sure, some of them had a previous occupation at some point in their lives, but most of them were destined to be professional wrestlers. The business that originated on the carnival circuit, based on the human psychology of the battle between heroes and villains, became a part of the fabric of who they were to their core.

Let’s be honest, Randy Savage was destined to be “The Macho Man” in the squared circle. The second generation star simply wasn’t going to sell insurance in a cubical, working a 9-to-5 job.

In the case of the Slim Jim pitchman, he passed away more than 15 years ago. Sadly, the iconic and colorful superstar missed his chance at the previously mentioned second career of the meet and greet appearances with the fans. Reportedly, Savage was at odds with the WWE since his abrupt exit from the promotion to jump to the rival WCW group in 1994 so he spent many of his final years outside of the spotlight.

Thankfully, since Macho’s untimely passing, work has been done on many different sides to mend fences to allow titans of the industry to not only get their proper recognition, but also their moment in the spotlight. Bruno Sammartino was brought back into the fold and inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, bringing with it merchandise and features on the WWE Network.

The ability to bring aging stars into the limelight to give them their earned respect has become a wholesome portion of the modern era.

A man with roots in Western Pennsylvania that got his flowers as a part of the 2026 class of the WWE Hall of Fame will be back in the area for a special autograph signing this month. A Brownsville native, Bill Eadie, known as The Masked Superstar in the 1970s before he burst onto the national scene through WWF’s television as Ax, will be back in some of his old stomping grounds August 21st and 22nd.

And, Ax isn’t coming alone, as he will be joined by his longtime friend and partner Barry Darsow, known by many names over a career that spanned decades, but was most famously Smash to complete the pair of Demolition. ATD Promotions, a group that has hosted numerous signings since its inception in 2018, is set to bring the legendary tag team to D&E Collectibles in Sharpsburg, PA on the Friday, with a short trip to Niles, Ohio at the Retro Toy Market on Saturday.

“Bill and Barry are an absolute pleasure to work with. Both are true gentlemen and among some of my favorites that I’ve worked with from that era of wrestling,” said Anthony D’Alfonso, founder of the ATD group.

For years, there was some speculation that Demolition, former three-time WWF tag team champions, might not be called to join the Hall of Fame because of a legal dispute over the rights to the Demolition name from years ago. However, when the announcement was made earlier this year, it was met with excitement and anticipation, both from fans and the legendary team themselves.

“Man, Ax and Smash have such a unique place in the history books, both individually and collectively. The attire and the face paint, especially in that era of larger-than-life characters, were pure pro wrestling. These performers looked like comic book characters and rock stars combined. It’s really great to see them get their long-deserved recognition,” remarked Declan Finnegan, color analyst for the West Virginia-based Victory Championship Wrestling organization.

Along with the Hall of Fame induction, a slew of merchandise was released. T-shirts, more than half a dozen action figures, a Pop Funko set, and more gave fans a long-anticipated line of Demolition merchandise. Mattel’s Elite and Coliseum Collection highlight the colorful face paint and attire of the championship duo in action figure form. Ringside Collectables featured figures of Ax and Smash as apart of their Unsanctioned line, as well as their Bell-to-Bell series. Brian Myers and Matt Cardona’s Wrestling Figure Podcast released Ax and Smash through Collect Major’s Big Rubber Guys line, a nod to the classic LJN set that original featured Ax.

“These events are especially exciting because they are just a couple months removed from their induction into the Hall of Fame. It’s going to be a celebration of that huge milestone,” commented D’Alfonso.

“You hear about these guys, legends in their profession, and you’re impressed. But, to get the chance to meet with and interact with them, thanking them for their contributions, is a something special. You see them on television without thinking one day you’d get a chance to shake their hands. These signings are really fun and memorable, because you don’t get moved through like an assembly line like some of the corporate signings. You get the chance to have a meaningful interaction with them,” added Joe Hanson, a regular attendee of ATD events.

Of course, the new merchandise offers a chance for autograph opportunities, and ATD Promotions has a slew of Demolition action figures, as well as a myriad of photos available for fans that want to avoid the task of tracking down their own items to bring to the signing. Photos of Ax, Smash, The Masked Superstar, Repo Man, and Krusher Kruschev will be available to cover the extensive careers of the accomplished tag team. For fans outside of the Pittsburgh area, there is a mail-in option, which can be purchased through the ATD Facebook page.

After a busy spring and now summer schedule, ATD Promotions has already started to put the pieces in place for some of its fall line-up. ATD will be responsible for bringing WWE Hall of Famer, Tito Santana, as well as former ECW heavyweight champion, Justin Credible to the Carlisle Comic Con in Carlisle, PA on October 17th, with a dozen wrestling stars in attendance for that convention. Kurt Angle, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Carlito, The Killer Bees, Erik Rowan, and Greg “The Hammer” Valentine are among those scheduled for the event. There are mail-in options for Tito and Justin Credible through the ATD Promotions Facebook page.

“I think staying consistent and our ability to deliver talent that the fans want to see has driven our success. Being able to adapt to change, particularly when it comes to post-Covid inflation has allowed us to evolve gracefully,” concluded D’Alfonso.

For more information about upcoming ATD Promotions events, you can go to https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578843684201

Until next week

-Jim LaMotta

Email [email protected] | You can follow me on Instagram, Facebook, & Threads @jimlamotta89