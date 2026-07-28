Old School:The Paul Atlas Story

The Merriam-Webster definition of sacrifice is defined as the act of giving up, destroying, or surrendering something of value for the sake of a higher belief, cause, or another person.

In Pittsburgh wrestling circles, there are very few that have sacrificed their personal health and life for the business as much as Paul Atlas, a gritty veteran that broke into the sport more than three decades ago, a time when finding a professional wrestling school wasn’t as easy as a Google search for something thirty minutes from your house. In fact, when Atlas got his foot in the door of the business that originated on the carnival circuit, Google wouldn’t launch for another seven years.

“Breaking in was different in 1990 since the territories were dying and the independent scene as we know it today was new. Bookings weren’t as plentiful, and you might go three or six months in between bookings,” Atlas explained.

Learning until the legendary Dominic DeNucci, a favorite in his family’s household, and a slew of established pros from the early-90s, Atlas cut his teeth as an aspiring wrestler on the philosophies of a bygone era. Without the regional territory system that existed for the few prior decades, and the local television that went along with it, VHS tapes and photos sent via snail mail became the way that hopeful youngsters tried to get noticed in the sport, an industry that was in uncharted waters in some ways. The “outlaw” groups that ran events in established territories with their own established promoters were often shunned. The concept of what eventually became independent wrestling was being developed, leaving the talent that just started to ride a wave of uncertainty in a business that was known for its lack of guarantees.

“I learned early to always treat this as a business and act accordingly at all times. Respect those that came before you and paved the way,” Atlas remarked.

Local legend, T. Rantula was one of Atlas’ early opponents, but he also shared the ring with names like Bobby Fulton and Chief Jay Eagle during his formative years in the business, zigzagging across several states just to get the valuable ring time in front of a crowd that allowed him to truly hone his craft.

Ironically, it was his local ties to the western Pennsylvania area that eventually acted as a bridge for the impression that Atlas made on the national level.

By the pro wrestling boom of the late-90s, an era when more than a combined 10 million viewers tuned into the weekly Monday night shows on cable, Atlas used his experience of nearly a decade to cement himself as one of the top names in the area when independent wrestling capitalized on the sports entertainment trend of the time period. The now-defunct Pro Wrestling Express group, partially founded by the late Sean Evans, garnered itself a cult following at the time, as a few hundred fans packed into the now-demolished Eastland Mall in North Versailles every few weeks to see stellar stars during one of the peak points in Pittsburgh history. Quinn Magnum, Brandon K, Shirley Doe, Lord Zoltan, the previously mentioned T. Rantula and others were just a few of the mainstays of the project. “The Heart Breaker” Paul Atlas was right in the mix and had garnered such a reputation as a solid performer that he was trusted as one of the trainers in the area.



The bumps and bruises of those trends of the sport mentioned early began to slowly take their toll. Atlas, who worked a dark match prior to a Raw taping in 1999, a point in time when those tryouts were rarer than they are today because of the expanded television of modern wrestling, didn’t want to slow down during some of the prime years of his career. An occasional knee surgery was considered an occupational hazard.

After some time off to heal from those injuries, Atlas found himself back in the national spotlight through his work as an established pro of Pittsburgh. Alongside Brian Anthony, Atlas reformed The Wrong Crowd, a popular duo from the late-90s, with their manager Curtis Stevenson by their side. Working with the NWA East affiliate, Atlas won the NWA National Heavyweight championship before The Wrong Crowd won the NWA North American Tag Team championships. Always known for his no-nonsense approach and fiery mic skills, Atlas called out the hypocrisy of the National Wrestling Alliance at the time, demanding that then-President, Bob Trobich sanction title defenses for the tag belts during The Wrong Crowd’s reign in 2008. Atlas’ demands weren’t based on dissatisfaction, but rather his deep respect for the oldest governing body for pro wrestling in the United States.

“Some of the biggest highlights of my career were wrestling for the NWA Heavyweight championship, a title I grew up watching be defended by the best wrestlers ever. Also, carrying the NWA banner by being both North American Heavyweight and Tag Team champion,” Atlas said.

The years of the constant grind of wrestling nearly every weekend, while maintaining a successful career outside of the industry during the week was something that Atlas did for over two decades. However, the knee injuries that he chalked up as speed bumps during those decades eventually brought his in-ring career to a full stop.

“After literally spending half of my adult life in wrestling, my knee finally gave out and needed replaced. It’s something that isn’t normal for a 50-year-old man at that point in my life. At that point, mobility became an issue so I needed to step back and reevaluate my place in wrestling,” Atlas commented.

The man that used to generate jeers in front of the curtain became a vital resource behind it, as local organizations asked him to work as a producer until, more than a quarter century into his time in the business, Paul found himself in a new role in front on the camera, on the mic as a color analyst for streaming broadcasts of local events. Atlas spent nearly four years working for the now-defunct Fight Society/Angel Gate collaboration, and Ryse Wrestling, a league that just entered its tenth year and was founded by one of Atlas’ original students, Brandon K. Atlas is currently a resource for the Renegade Wrestling Alliance, an organization with more than 17 years of history behind it. Quinn Magnum, a 30-year veteran in his own right, is the head organizer of the West Netwon league, and one of Paul’s other original students.



The trickle down effect shows just how much of Atlas’ fingerprints can be seen in Pittsburgh today.

“So I moved into commentary. That was a great time because I learned that I can contribute on a whole different level,” Atlas remarked.

With his broadcasting work bringing him back into the scene full swing, Atlas reemerged as a contributor as an organizer behind the scenes, as well as making a cameo back in the ring on a limited basis. When Prospect Pro Wrestling, a league based on a platform of the next generation, relaunched last year after a hiatus to restructure, Atlas was one of the key figures that longtime tag wrestler, Marshall Gambino and his marketing manager, Emmy D, who has worked as a ringside manager in recent years, relied on as a resource to yield success for the project.



“Paul has had a great impact on my career since I started working with him closely at RWA in 2022. He’s given me a tremendous amount of additional knowledge and direction and that’s something you can’t put a price on. For the past few years, he’s been my ‘wiseman.’ someone that helps me see the bigger picture and make sure every move we make has a purpose. Having someone with his experience in my corner, you don’t just react, you stay one step ahead of everyone else,” Marshall commented.“Uncle Paul has meant more to my career than I could really put into words. He’s been a mentor, a teacher, and someone who always believed in me even during the times where I doubted myself. He’s never just told me what I wanted to hear, he’s told me what I needed to hear, and that’s helped me grow not only as a manager in professional wrestling, but also as a person working behind-the-scenes. Paul has a way of seeing potential in people and helping them bring it out. He’s constantly sharing his knowledge, pushing us to improve, and reminding us that this business is more than what happens in the ring. It’s about professionalism, preparation, and earning every opportunity,” Emily added.

The relaunch was successful as 2PW built its brand in the Irwin community, becoming a part of the fabric of the town with many local businesses offering their support as sponsors of events. The next Irwin card is set for August 7th at The Elements venue, and the organization even expanded its schedule to include a date in Homestead, a historical location in the region, on August 14th at the West Homestead VFW.

“We’ve got some really exciting things on the horizon for 2PW. There are a lot of conversations happening behind-the-scenes and several opportunities we’re working hard to bring to life. Our goal has always been to continue growing the company, bringing in fresh opportunities, and giving our fans the best live professional wrestling experience possible. Every decision we’re making is about taking 2PW to the next level. The one thing I can officially announce is the return of our Halloween show on Friday, October 23rd at Elements Venue in Irwin,” Marshall said.

“Behind the scenes, I’ve also become Marshall’s right-hand person. Whether it’s helping coordinate events, brainstorming new ideas, handling logistics, or stepping in wherever I’m needed, I’m always looking for ways to help move the company forward. Marshall has put a tremendous amount of trust in me and that’s something I never take for granted. He’s encouraged me to take ownership, given me the freedom to be creative, and always valued my input when it comes to growing the company. His guidance has helped me develop confidence in my own abilities, and knowing he trusts me with important decisions motivates me to give everything I have to 2PW,” added Emily.

The 2PW mission statement, a notion that emphasizes the development of the next generation, gives Atlas a prime position to instill his years of knowledge to everyone from the young roster to those that are a part of the management team.

“I love the current situation with 2PW and the Gambinos. We call ourselves The Family, and it’s more than a gimmick. Marshall and Emmy D are truly family to me and my involvement with 2PW has rejuvenated me. It’s given me the opportunity to help the young talent learn the ropes,” Paul explained.

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to watch 2PW continue to grow. Every successful show, every new partnership, and every fan who walks through the door because they saw one of our social media posts, one of our flyers, or through one of our sponsors reminds me why I put so much time and effort into this. We’re building something special, and I’m proud to play a role in helping bring Marshall’s vision for 2PW to life while continuing to grow alongside the company,” Emily explained.

The pro wrestling business demanded a hefty price from Paul Atlas. He once shattered his wrist after an unintended spot with a ceiling fan that was too close to the top rope. With blood streaming down his forearm, Atlas taped it up, barked at the clumsy promoter to turn the fan off, and worked the match as scheduled. After the business in the ring was done for the night, Paul drove himself to the hospital. Sports entertainment costs Paul Atlas a few marriages, and he scarified time away from his family to entertain the paying audience. The sizable scar from the previously mentioned knee replacement is a daily reminder of those sacrifices. Sure, he’s highly-regarded in the business today, and has a successful career away from the industry, but he certainly paid the tab for his position as a Pittsburgh legend.

“I hope that I leave a legacy of someone that gave his all for a business that I truly love and have left it better off for my involvement. I’ve truly tried to entertain everyone that’s bought a ticket to watch me, love me or hate me. I’ve often been asked if knowing everything I know now, would I do anything differently, and I can honestly say I would not,” Atlas concluded.

For more information about Paul Atlas, you can go to https://www.facebook.com/paul.atlas

For more information about 2PW, you can go to https://www.facebook.com/ProspectProWrestling

Until next week

-Jim LaMotta

Email [email protected] | You can follow me on Instagram, Facebook, & Threads @jimlamotta89