What’s Next For Bayley?

I’ve written for the past several years that the WWE women’s division was the most consistently quality aspect of WWE programming, and for the most part, that is still the case today. Asuka, Charlotte, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Natalya, Naomi, Chelsea Greene, and Iyo Sky are just some of the names that played a key role within the past few years. However, one of the performers that was at the forefront of the “women’s evolution,” as manufactured as that tagline was from Stephanie McMahon as there were women that could go bell-to-bell long before that, could be on her way out of the company.

The Wrestling Observer’s Bryan Alvarez reported that Bayley, one of the pillars of the women’s division for more than a decade, hasn’t re-signed with the organization, prompting speculation that she might exit WWE after her current contract expires relatively soon. While the end of her contract isn’t public, there were rumors in recent months that she could be one of the next veterans to go elsewhere, especially after it was revealed that Sheamus, who worked for the promotion for nearly twenty years, wouldn’t be re-signed.

Bayley signed a developmental contract in late-2012 before she made her NXT debut the following month, working the “coconut loop” in Florida of smaller live events and eventually NXT television during its earliest form. It can’t be understated how important her work was around this time, as it proved, albeit on a smaller scale, that female athletes had the talent to be athletic stars. Without that “test run” of NXT exposure that she had with Sasha Banks, Charlotte, and others, the previously mentioned “women’s revolution” probably wouldn’t have been given a chance on the main roster.

In retrospect, the hugger character might seem too limited for Bayley because she showed how effective of a heel that she can be since that time, but I will still say that she could’ve had a much bigger run on Raw as the initial baby face character. Hugger Bayley could’ve been a Ricky Steamboat type of baby face, she was that good in the role and connected with the crowd to that level. It was easy for the fans to identify with her genuine passion for the business and thus it was easy to rally behind her during matches. When you have a baby face that over, the story can often write itself for how to build organic drama during a major pay-per-view match. A prime example of this is the absolute classic match that Bayley had with Sasha Banks at NXT Brooklyn in 2015.

As mentioned, when she landed on Raw in late-2016, something got lost in translation, which was unfortunately the case for many NXT talent after they arrived to the main roster. There was undoubtedly a disconnect between what Vince McMahon saw from the pool of NXT talent after they showed up in the bigger pond of the main roster compared to the potential that Triple H saw in their career trajectory on the developmental brand. The cringe worthy segments with the naive hugger character only hindered Bayley’s status on the main roster. The baby face fire and wholesome presentation that made her a favorite in NXT was replaced with a character that was portrayed as so lost in the woods on Raw that it seemed like she didn’t belong in the big leagues.

At the time, it was almost unbelievable considering how over her character was originally, but the Bayley heel turn in 2019 was key for her to have any type of success in the promotion going forward.

As we know, Bayley got over the heel character stronger than the original baby face character on the main roster, winning championships throughout the past five or six years, while also working with a stable at different points. Still, somehow Bayley almost has a secondary tier impression as far as her status within the company. Maybe that’s because of the previously mentioned depth of the roster, but despite being just as talented as anyone else in the division, for whatever reason, she hasn’t been featured or spotlighted to the same degree as many of her peers.

At 37, assuming that Bayley wants to continue to wrestle after more than 15 years in the ring, the vast majority of that under the WWE banner, she still has several years of her theoretical prime left in her career. On the surface, it might seem ludicrous for the office to allow Bayley to walk away, especially because she’s proven to be dependable and can make the best of what she’s given to do, but it’s important to keep the scenario within the scope of TKO.

The bottom line is, yes, the women’s division has a lot of depth to it and the female stars have shined a lot in recent years. If Bayley has a lucrative contract, it’s more than possible that TKO could ask her to restructure the deal since that has become a common notion for management with the veteran talent that aren’t currently in the main event picture. Of course, it would be a misguided decision, as the attempt to use performers as interchangeable parts of the WWE machine would definitely lead to a downturn in business, specifically because the key to drawing the most money possible is putting each individual character in the best position to be successful. The Brooklyn Brawl wasn’t going to be a substitute for the main event of Wrestlemania. No disrespect to Steve Lombardi intended, he kept a job for decades because he was a valuable asset to the company.

That being said, at least in the short term, the media muscle behind TKO, especially with the ESPN and Netflix deals, can take individual exits from the company without too much of a dent in the overall presentation. If that would be the case on a long-term basis is a different discussion for a different time. At this point, with as many performers as they have under contract between the main rosters, the developmental brand, and the recruits at the Performance Center, the sheer number of talent gives the office somewhat of a safety net if there are talent departures.

It’s a double-edged sword in some ways, as the potential is there for the talent to make more money than ever before, but with very few exceptions, the argument could be made that the talent is also more expendable than any other time in history.

It goes without saying that with the rumors of her exit from WWE, there will be some discussion about a potential All Elite Wrestling debut. It goes without saying that the entire point of the pro wrestling business is to make as much money as possible, there are no retirement or pension plans when someone hangs up their boots. If TKO wants Bayley to take a pay cut, or if she’s simply offered more money elsewhere, it’s understandable if she would opt to test the waters of free agency. Her longtime friendship with Mercedes Mone could be a factor, and it’s possible that another bout between the two based on their previous history could draw a number for the organization. However, if Bayley actually ends up in All Elite, I’d say that it will be a purely financial move, not something to necessarily progress her career, and there’s nothing wrong with that. She doesn’t really have anything left to prove, and her lack of current status in the WWE, which was the subject of rumors as well since it appeared that she was written off of television after the attack by Lyra Valkyria on Raw, has more to do with the writing team than her skills.

Outside of a knee injury that required surgery, putting her on the sidelines for over eight months in 2021, Bayley has made it through a WWE career that is close to the 15-year mark without any other major injuries. So, if she makes the jump to All Elite Wrestling to possibly make the best money of her career, allowing her the financial security to have the option to retire early then it’s a move that makes sense. In fact, it might be the best move for her individual career since she could retire within the next five years, hopefully still as healthy as she is now. Sure, a Bayley run in AEW would generate some hype, but nobody on an individual basis is going to move the needle for the company. The flaws that put a ceiling on the total amount of progress that All Elite can make as a commodity are a part of the fabric of the organization. You have to take the positive with the negative, and the limitations of the type of product that Tony Khan books just goes with the territory. However, someone like Bayley is an example about why the existence of AEW is important to the industry since it gives her leverage when negotiating with the WWE, and the ability to make comparable money elsewhere.

Until next week

-Jim LaMotta

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