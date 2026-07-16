VHS Memoirs Volume 39:ECW Heatwave 2000

Today marks 26 years since ECW’s Los Angeles debut when the company presented the 2000 edition of the Heatwave pay-per-view at the Grand Olympic Auditorium, drawing an estimated 5,700 fans for its arrival on the west coast. All thing considered, given the capacity of the venue of around 7,000 people, it makes you wonder if an expansion to the other coast sooner could’ve given the organization enough fuel to last longer than it actual did. Taking into account that there was a build up demand, as demonstrated by the number of tickets sold for this pay-per-view, for the extreme product in the locations that the group didn’t run shows before, it’s possible that it could’ve been a profitable touring venture. At the same time, the production and travel costs to the west coast are more expensive so a full-time expansion might not have been financially possible.

Speaking of which, this pay-per-view is known for the infamous XPW incident before the main event and the subsequent brawl in the parking lot where a handful of Rob Black’s stooges were thrown out of the building. Side note, Rob Black is a clown and his name associated with such a lame attempted publicity stunt is more notoriety than he deserves. Outside of the front row skirmish prior to the final bout of the night, this show was put into new context recently when Paul Heyman revealed on the Chris Van Vliet show that one of the few times that Vince McMahon stepped in to assist ECW was for the production of the Heatwave pay-per-view. While ECW’s PPV numbers weren’t in the ball park of the WWF’s mainstream success of the late-90s, they were still a profitable venture, especially for the cable companies that enjoyed a split of the revenue at the time for distributing the broadcast as an option to order for its already established customer base. So, In-Demand, one of the major PPV distributors during that era, wanted to increase the number of pay-per-view shows from ECW, which makes sense because pro wrestling was doing big business on PPV at the time, with monthly offerings from both the WWF and WCW. For distributors, the more options there were for PPVs, the more potential revenue is on the table, and at some point, the spot where a movie re-run took on the line-up would be better used for a pro wrestling show at a premium price.

On the surface, an increase in the number of pay-per-views to seven in the year 2000 was a potential increase in revenue for the organization, cash it desperately needed to try to keep pace with the multi-mullion dollar competition. The problem was, the production costs for those PPVs, including the $250,000 satellite feed for the broadcast, were upfront costs, and there was a 90-day window between when the show aired to when the cash was sent to the company after all the ordered had been tabulated and revenue was divided. Basically, ECW couldn’t afford to continue to front that money on an increased basis with the delay from the payoffs of the buy rate. Heyman revealed on the Van Vliet show that he went to McMahon for a $500,000 loan to be able to produce the Heatwave 2000 pay-per-view, and being the smart businessman that he was, Vince made sure that if the company folded, the loan would put him first in line to buy the assets in bankruptcy court less than a year later.

It might sound sinister, but it was smart business, and somewhat of a backup plan, with the notion that there would still be value in the ECW trademarks even if the company folded. As we know, the extreme brand has been marketed extensively over the past quarter century. Outside of the business aspects, Heyman’s revelation put into context how truly uncertain ECW’s future was at any given time. Some of that was the unwise business decisions, some of it was the pressure of the competition of the industry, and some of it is a combination of other factors.

One thing is for sure, without Vince McMahon, this pay-per-view doesn’t happen and ECW probably would’ve folded before the end of the year.

In a reflection of how shaky the organization was at the time, the format of the pay-per-view was also unorganized, seeming like the line-up was thrown together at the late minute to shoehorn as many wrestlers onto the broadcast as possible. The show opened with a segment that had Jasmine St. Claire on the beach with The Blue Meanie, who had returned from the WWF. The spot on the beach was hokey and lame as Meanie pummeled someone on the beach before he left with St. Claire. Hopefully, Meanie got a penicillin shot after this. From there, James Mitchell cut a really good promo, as it was revealed that Mikey Whipwreck was buried in the sand up to his neck. This is one of the examples of how underrated Mitchell was as a talker, and even after his run in TNA alongside Abyss, he doesn’t get the credit for how good of a manager that he was.

The first match was a match that never officially started or ended. Big Sal and Tony Mamaluke made their way to the ring before they were confronted by Balls Mahoney. Sal attacked Mahoney and demanded a referee enter the ring, but the bell never rang. Outside of a brutal chair shot from Balls, there wasn’t much to this two-minute segment before Sal landed a slam for a three count, but again there wasn’t a bell for the end of the bout. The six man tag between Simon Diamond, CW Anderson, and Johnny Swinger vs. Danny Doring, Roadkill, and Kid Kash was more or less the actual opener of the show, and was structured for that role. The crowd wasn’t thrilled the opening technical wrestling between Simon and Kash that started the bout, but when chaos ensured by the mid-point of the 10-minute contest with all six guys fighting outside of the ring, the reaction picked up. There were a series of dives, including a wild dive from Kid Kid that served as an energetic kickoff to the pay-per-view. Toward the finish, everyone hit a series of moves, with Kid Kash using the double under hook pile driver to get the win for the baby face team. There wasn’t much psychology or drama to this segment, but it worked for what it was designed to do.

Jerry Lynn vs. Steve Corino is one of the matches that this pay-per-view is known for, and it’s a good example of how violence can actually be used as an effective way to progress the narrative of characters, which is something that All Elite Wrestling should take note of today instead of just an endless amount of car crashes on their marathon pay-per-views. This is the bout where Corino bled buckets, similar to what he did at Hardcore Heaven a few months earlier during a bout with Tajiri, after a DDT on the floor from Lynn. Corino’s bleach-blonde hair was stained red and he spilled blood throughout the duration of the contest. The back and fourth action allowed Corino to show guts, setting the table for when he rose to the position of champion a few months later through sheer sacrifice. Throughout the year of 2000, Corino proved that he was willing to sacrifice for the sport, and earned the fans respect in the process. Sure, Corino was a very solid worker, which is why this segment meant more than the usual ECW bloodbath. At one point, Jerry Lynn used Corino’s blood as war paint and wrote “die’ on his chest. It was one of the iconic visuals in the history of ECW, and was a way to boost the status of Lynn before he won the world title in his hometown two months later. Along those lines, Lynn got two visual pins on Corino while the referee was knocked down. This was a cleaver use of psychology because that would usually imply that somehow the heel would sneak way with the victory after it looked like the baby face had it won, but eventually Lynn landed the cradle pile driver to win the contest. It’s easy to see why these two guys were used in the main event scene going forward since they both shined in this segment.

As somewhat of a reset, something else that AEW often neglects with their PPVs, New Jack made his way to the ring on crutches. New Jack had broken his leg four months earlier during the infamous scaffold spot with Vic Grimes at Living Dangerously. New Jack was attacked by Grimes’ stablemates, Da Baldies before Chris Chetti and Nova made the save to set up an impromptu tag match. Aside from a few cool maneuvers from Nova, there wasn’t too much to this five-minute match. It was basically just to pace the card, and there’s nothing wrong with that. Chetti and Nova got the victory when they landed a double splash from the top rope to get the pin.

The four-way dance was originally scheduled to be a three-way match before Mikey Whipwreck was added before the bell. Whipwreck had a few spots to shine before he was eliminated, and this seemed to be another scenerio where a wrestler was shoehorned onto the card, especially since he was eliminated quickly. Yoshihiro Tajiri, Little Guido and, Psicosis put on a 10-minute fireworks show. This was a fast-paced fun segment that added something different to the card with the collection of international styles. Psicosis was eliminated before Tajiri used a brain buster to pin Guido to get the win.

The ECW TV title match was more or less a way to get Rhino over, which made sense. Let’s be honest, The Sandman was one of the most over performers in the history of the company, his entrance on this show is proof of that, and he didn’t need a championship, especially by this point in his career. They took some brutal bumps on a steel guard rail and you could see it bend upon impact. Steve Corino and Jack Victory attempted to interfere, but Spike Dudley made the save before he took a nasty pile driver off the apron through a table from Rhino. After the run-ins were done, Rhino hit Sandman with another pile driver on the previously mentioned steel guard rail to get the pin to retain the belt.

Besides the bloody visual of Jerry Lynn the other clip that this pay-per-view is known for is the Van Terminator that Rob Van Dam introduced at this event. His opponent was the former Scotty Riggs, working under the name Scott Anton in ECW. In a similar fashion to Sandman’s entrance for the prior match, the reaction for Van Dam after his music hit made it clear how much of a major star that he was for the organization. The match itself was the typical RVD high spot match, and that’s not a criticism. Van Dam went through the playbook and looked like a star in the process. Anton was a good athlete, and spent six months in ECW, but after being so far under the radar in WCW, I’m not sure he translated into someone that would work a feud against a competitor of the level of Van Dam. At the conclusion of the match, RVD nailed the previously mentioned Van Terminator to get the win.

The main event was Justin Credible defending the ECW Heavyweight champion against Tommy Dreamer with barbed wire hanging above the ring. After the previously mentioned XPW incident, Dreamer had Jazz and Gorgeous George of very brief WCW fame in his corner to oppose Francine. This quickly became a rather average brawl, and toward the finish, there was a very clunky sequence where George turned heel to join Credible. The barbed wire was the gimmick for the match, but it was used very little with only two or three spots. The finish saw Credible use a tombstone on the barbed wire to retain the championship. Maybe the early interruption of the segment had something to do with it, but the 12-minute main event was somewhat underwhelming, especially because there wasn’t much drama, even the clumsy heel turn was supposed to add depth to the segment. Still, the under card made this a very worthwhile pay-per-view.

Until next week

-Jim LaMotta

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