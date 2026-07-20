Will Tom Brady Wrestle In WWE?

One of the reasons that Vince McMahon was able to take his father’s regional promotion and expand it into a national commodity that eventually became a global, publicly-traded corporation, was the ability to sell the sizzle, not necessarily the steak. Sure, there was a demographic of dedicated wrestling fans, those that followed the careers of the grapplers and became invested in their journey, which is why nostalgia is such a big selling point today, because there’s so much “brand loyalty” so to speak from the audience that saw the career trajectory of the stars. It was emotional to see John Cena hang up his sneaks because so many remember when he first burst onto the scene to declare the “ruthless aggression” era had started. Still, the expansion to the national scene, especially during the initial push in the early-80s, had to be designed to draw in more of an audience than those that were already watching.

The steak of pro wrestling, the bell-to-bell quality, had a dedicated fan base that could appreciate the building blocks of what made for such a thrilling spectacle. The sizzle of sports entertainment is something that the mainstream could get behind since it cut through the finer points to give them the lowest common detonator. Don’t get me wrong, the accomplishments of Harley, Terry, and Brisco stood the test of time, which is why they are still remembered today, but the general public that just wants a source of entertainment wasn’t going to know or be interested enough to find out about Jack or Gerri’s amateur accomplishments in Oklahoma. It was much easier for them to connect with Mr. T. and the All-American persona of Hulk Hogan.

It was basic and much more simplistic in its approach to sell the product to the audience. That’s not necessarily even a criticism, but rather just to point out that reaching the casual sports fan requires that the presentation be the easiest to understand as possible. Sometimes, the simplest answer is the right answer.

Along that same lines, Vince’s expansion might’ve been more than four decades ago, but the same more or less applies to TKO’s international expansion of the WWE brand today. Obviously, there are valid points toward how the totally corporate approach, blatantly ignoring old school troupes of a previous generation, might erode the audience in the long term, the general concept looks to accomplish the same goal. TKO wants to get as much of the mainstream public as possible to follow, and spend money, in some form or fashion, on the WWE product. Someone doesn’t have to watch Raw or Smackdown every week if they are a Knicks fan that got a kick out of Danhausen’s involvement to assist the team in their NBA championship victory. As long as those Knicks fans decide to buy the Danhausen Knicks t-shirt then it was a successful crossover scenario.

From a macro level, TKO looks to get as many media outlets as possible talking about the WWE brand, specifically because of how valuable that brand awareness is to the stock price.

One of the many ways that WWE streamlined its revenue over the past few years is that Fanatics took over merchandise for WWE Shop, which translated to more licenses for previously mentioned crossover marketing, a more extensive line of merchandise through the more modern print on demand option, and more expensive prices for consumers. Fanatics, a multi-tiers sports business, has merchandise lines for several major sports leagues, and the conglomerate markets everything from apparel and collectibles to trading cards. The bottom line is, running WWE Shop through fanatics rather than their own warehouse allowed WWE to increase the price of its merchandise because of the typical prices associated with the Fanatics brand.

This past weekend’s Fanatics Fest had a major WWE presence, including a Saturday Night’s Main Event show held in Madison Square Garden. As noted before, with the Knicks recent title victory and WWE running an event in New York, management took the opportunity to associate the basketball stars with the sports entertainment brand. On the broadcast, NBA Finals MVP, Jalen Brunson received a custom championship belt from Roman Reigns. Karl Anthony Thompson choke slammed the heels through a table. You have to get some heat in pro wrestling so Indian Pacers guard, Tyrese Haliburton was there. Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks was shown in the audience on WWE programming as well.

It can’t be understated how valuable events like Fanatics Fest, which caters to mainstream sports fans, can be for the WWE brand, specifically with how those opportunities can be used to garner mainstream publicity.

That’s why when participant of spy gate, deflate gate, and Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady appeared on the Cody Rhodes podcast and subsequently appeared to work an angle with Logan Paul, it revealed that there was probably more to his podcast appearance than just a one-off. During the event, Brady even did an Undertaker entrance so clearly the guy is a fan of the product that is at least semi-familiar with the wrestlers. During a face off with Logan Paul, Brady slapped him, and while the segment was phonier than his excuse for deflate gate, it doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things. The company got their viral moment, and considering that many have speculated what Brady’s next major venture might be since he retired from the NFL, as ludicrous as it might’ve sounded before the WWE/TKO merger, I think there’s at least a decent chance that Tom Brady does a match in WWE at some point.

No, I don’t think the snarky former QB will trade arm drags with Logan Paul, but a tag match, similar to the celebrity bout that the original Wrestlemania was built around, is definitely a possibility. Depending on your perspective, Brady vs. Paul might be a heel/heel program, but the point is, if the company can get a spots star of his level involved in a match that they can sell to the public, it would probably set box office records.

The problem is, if there is one, is that Wrestlemania would be the only truly suitable platform to host a Tom Brady match in the WWE. With WM 43 in Saudi Arabia next year, is it possible that the office could keep the Brady slap relevant for almost a year and a half until Wrestlemania is back in the United States? Could you imagine the live gate and attendance of a WM in Foxborough with Tom Brady on the card?

Aside from the publicity, as of right now, the biggest takeaway from this entire situation might be that TKO executives lean into the attempts for mainstream press even more so than Vince McMahon. Again, the old school philosophy of the previous generation is discarded. During a college lecture that audio of surfaced online earlier this year, TKO CEO. Mark Shapiro said that the expansion of the company might lose fans along the way in the attempt to gain more fans from a wider demographic. The problem is, will the efforts to expand the casual fans that will only follow the product for a relatively short period of time sour the core audience that would be willing to watch WWE programming even through a downside of the product? Furthermore, does eroding the core audience in the long run matter to TKO if they plan to sell the company within the next decade?

Until next week

-Jim LaMotta

Email [email protected] | You can follow me on Instagram, Facebook, & Threads @jimlamotta89