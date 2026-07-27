The Hits & Misses Of AEW Redemption 2026

Last week, I penned an article that asked if All Elite Wrestling had done enough to sell the Redemption pay-per-view to the audience, specifically with the bigger Wembley Stadium event on the horizon? The PPV was hosted in Montreal, which is why it was thought that Kenny Omega vs. MJF would be booked there for Omega to take the championship in his home country, but after the switch was done on television, it prompted questions about if this event would have enough meat on the bone to justify the $50 price tag of traditional pay-per-view.

I have to be honest, with a ten-match card, and more importantly, the way it was stricture or lack thereof, parsing detail on individual matches would almost be moot. Despite Redemption being a new addition to the AEW pay-per-view line-up, it had more or less the same positives and negatives as most of the usual All Elite PPVs. There was too much too often for too long, but at this point, that just goes with the territory of the AEW viewing experience. Granted, if it wasn’t for the work that I do with writing about pro wrestling, I doubt I would choose these marathon events for leisure viewing, but that still has to be taken into account since the average viewer isn’t watching because they have to cover the sport.

The show opened with the unnecessary ladder match to determine the number one contender for the International title, and while I understand why a fast-paced match would be booked for a solid kickoff for the show, this was too much of a car crash segment to accomplish that goal. Twenty minutes of dives and table spots doesn’t prime the audience for an event, it leads to burn out because eventually the viewers will have seen everything so the action will plateau. When there are dives from the top of the ladders and ladder bumps for no other reason than to have as many dives from the ladder and bumps on the ladders as possible, the segment is reduced to a stunt show. So, outside of the impact of the bumps, the match becomes waiting for the next spot rather than any type of pace or drama. One of the more egregious points of this bout was when the ladder was set up on the ramp way for the sole purpose of the competitors jumping off of it. Why isn’t the ladder in the ring and why isn’t anyone trying to win the match? It completely devalued the stipulation. Mike Bailey got the win to earn a title shot, and the hometown victory was a nice moment, but did anyone remember it when this show was over almost four and a half hours later?

In a similar fashion, The Young Bucks vs. Will Ospreay and Jon Moxley tag match was another 20 minutes of a free-for-all tag match where there were often no tags, they did nearly every move in the book, kicked out of almost everything, and the attempt at storytelling was flimsy at best. I always found Ospreay joining the death riders to be odd and that there was too much of a lack of logic for it to truly get over with the audience. Within the context of the storyline, Moxley was the one that injured Ospreay’s neck so why would the next top baby face be foolish enough to join the group? Yes, I understand the premise was that it was going to make Ospreay more vicious in his quest for the championship, but again, should the top baby face need motivation? Isn’t one of the admirable traits of a baby face supposed to be their determination for success? If the Ospreay character wasn’t already motivation by the prestige and importance of the world title, should the audience really be invested in the journey? The match itself was fine, but for being second on the card, with two more tag matches later in the night, it was a prime example of how overkill early makes the PPV very tedious by the conclusion of the show. The Young Bucks got the pin on Moxley, and looked to set up a tag title match for Wembley a few segments later.

Kyle Fletcher vs. Bandido was a tremendous bout, and this was the type of segment that should be used as a representation of the AEW brand going forward. There was crisp wrestling, apron bumps, and aerial spots. The athleticism was very impressive and at the same time, they used a level of psychology that kept things from getting nonsensical. The only problem was this 25-minute dazzling spot fest did more or less every move in the book for a singles match, the way that the tag match did for that division, and the ladder match did for gimmick matches. So, within the first three matches of the night, the entire playbook was more or less already completely used, which led to diminishing returns throughout the rest of the show, with only a few exceptions. This is meant as a compliment, these two had a main event quality match too early in the card, and if they were going to be given 25 minutes to have this type of contest then Tony should’ve considered a different position on the card for this segment. Kyle Fletcher got the victory to retain the International title.

The first three matches basically checked all the boxes from what you can expect from an entire pay-per-view so the next three matches were fine, but simply didn’t stand out much by comparison.

The Dogs vs. The Bang Bang Gang in a chain match was as unnecessary as the ladder match. It was decent, albeit clunky as times because of the chain getting in the way of spots. It was tame compared to the ladder match and went too long, dragging at certain points during the twenty-minute segment. The Dogs got the win after interference from the Death Riders. Maya World defeated Hikaru Shida to win the TBS championship, and the segment was forgettable in the grand scheme of things. That’s not a knock on their efforts, but rather to point out the reality of the spot on the card. Adam Copeland and Christian beat Claudio and Pac to retain the tag titles. This was fine, but basically a less chaotic version of the tag match earlier in the night so there’s not much to say about it, other than it probably didn’t need twenty minutes to accomplish the segment.

As much as I would’ve thought that the Chris Jericho vs. Tommaso Ciampa bout would’ve been skippable, mostly because Jericho’s career is quickly becoming a retread in an attempt to stay relevant at 55 years old, it definitely helped boost the overall presentation of the event with something that added a some variety. I thought the attempted comedy spot with the stuffed mascot took away from the segment, but other than that, these guys deserve a lot of credit for working a hardcore match with enough psychology that it emphasized the brutality rather than became silly. Jericho taking bumps on the glass was nasty, but it can’t be understated how much better this presentation was than when everything is done in a ridiculous fashion the way that video game systems were used in last month’s ten man tag cage match. Using a power drill walks a very fine line of being too ludicrous and can make you shake your head, but since they used it for the finish for a very brief spot, it was within the realm of possibility if you stretch the limits of logic of pro wrestling. In reality, any power drill to the head should be an immediate finish before any major damage would theoretically be done, which is what they did so it worked here. Jericho got the victory, but I’m really not sure what else he can do, especially given his age.

Jericho and Ciampa picked the crowd up, and the Andrade/Mark Davis bout was solid. However, I’m not sure that the crowd is truly invested in anything more Davis does, which has more to do with being an interchangeable wrestler in the Don Callis family than his ability. Is there really a difference between Jake Doyle and Mark Davis? Does Andrade winning the National title mean anything in the grand scheme of things? Don’t get me wrong, this was a very good match, and there’s a case to be made that if there was any attempt at a consistent push, Andrade has the talent to play a much bigger role in the organization, but this segment is a textbook example of what happens when work rate is prioritized ahead of getting characters over with the crowd. The audience already saw a similar bout to this with Fletcher and Bandido, two performers that are over as characters, not just wrestlers, so the Andrade/Davis segment became a lesser version of that.

Willow Nightingale beat Thekla to win the Women’s title, but I have to be honest, at this point in the show when it was after 11 PM on the east coast, I just wanted to get to the main event so that I could attempt to get some sleep. That’s not a jab against this segment, just the reality of how narrow-minded it was to book a five-hour pay-per-view on a Sunday night. I don’t have much to say about this contest because this is where the show started becoming extremely tedious.

When the main event started, I knew the show was going to end close to midnight. It might sound trivial, but while Tony Khan might want to watch five hours of a pay-per-view, that’s just not the case for even the most dedicated fans. This is where watching these PPVs became a chore, and again, I’m not sure the average viewer wants to be tasked with that when they are paying for what’s supposed to be an entertaining viewing experience. The bout went 25 minutes, and everything they did was crisp and smooth. There’s absolutely no doubt that Kevin Knight is a tremendous athlete, but there are several performers on the roster that work a similar style. The in-ring skill from these two was graceful and precise, but despite being given the time to develop, there wasn’t any major drama in this segment because everyone knew that Kevin Knight wasn’t going to win the championship. There wasn’t a point in the match where it looked like the belt might actually change hands. When it’s close to midnight, the viewers should have a reason to want to see the finish of the show, but this was basically high spot wrestling for the sake of high spot wrestling, which is something that the audience saw more than three hours earlier. Kenny Omega eventually got the win to retain the championship.

Post-match there was an extended segment where the death riders turned on Ospreay before Omega attacked him from behind to end the broadcast. This whole thing just muddies the waters before Wembley and probably wasn’t needed. Are Omega and The Young Bucks heel again? For a company the sells work rate, the story of Ospreay challenging Omega in his hometown writes itself. I’m not sure Omega as a heel adds anything to the angle before the Wembley Stadium event.