TNA Confirms Two Knockouts Departures, Teases Former Champion’s Return

TNA Wrestling recently issued a press release confirming the departures of Jody Threat and Mara Sade. The company also teased the return of a former titleholder.

The statement reads, “TNA Wrestling today confirmed that Jody Threat and Mara Sade have left the company. We wish them the best in her future endeavors. In addition, TNA Wrestling confirmed a former titleholder is returning to the Knockouts Division.”

Last Wednesday, it was reported that Sade had become a free agent after her contract expired. At that time, it was noted that she was actively in discussions with TNA while also being in contact with other companies. Sade’s most recent appearance was in the TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament, and her match against Heather By Elegance will air on this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT.

There is currently no information available regarding the identity of the former titleholder, but updates will be provided as information becomes available.