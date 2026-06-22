Former WWE Star Reportedly Set To Debut At TNA Slammiversary

TNA Wrestling may have another surprise in store for fans at Slammiversary this weekend.

According to PWInsider.com, the company is planning to debut a former WWE talent during Sunday’s pay-per-view event at Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

Details regarding the performer’s identity remain under wraps, with the report only describing the individual as a “former multi-time singles champion.”

PWInsider’s Mike Johnson acknowledged that the description leaves the door open to a wide range of possibilities. “Could mean pretty much every title from Speed on up.”

While the description is intentionally vague, Johnson noted that there is indeed a new talent expected to appear at the event.

At this time, no additional clues regarding the mystery star have surfaced.

The reported debut would add another intriguing element to an already stacked Slammiversary card, which will feature multiple championship matches and the return of the Ultimate X match.

The event will also mark the return of Amazing Red to TNA for the first time since 2011, leading to speculation that additional surprises could be planned throughout the night.

Current TNA Slammiversary Card

TNA World Championship

Mike Santana (c) vs. Nic Nemeth

TNA World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match

The System (Brian Myers & Bear Bronson) (c) vs. The Hardys (Broken Matt & Brother Nero) vs. The Righteous

TNA Knockouts World Championship

Léi Yǐng Lee (c) vs. Xia Brookside

TNA X Division Championship – Ultimate X Match

Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Leon Slater vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Mr. Elegance vs. Fabian Aichner vs. KC Navarro vs. Amazing Red

TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

The Elegance Brand (Heather by Elegance & M by Elegance) (c) vs. Rosemary & Allie

TNA International Championship Open Challenge

Mustafa Ali (c) vs. TBA

Singles Matches

Eddie Edwards (with Alisha Edwards) vs. Moose

Eric Young vs. Ricky Sosa

A.J. Francis vs. Elijah

With multiple surprises already teased and another mystery debut reportedly planned, Slammiversary is shaping up to be one of the most eventful nights on TNA’s calendar.

Whether the mystery talent arrives as part of an existing storyline or makes a completely unexpected appearance remains to be seen.