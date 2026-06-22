Former WWE Star Reportedly Set To Debut At TNA Slammiversary

TNA Wrestling may have another surprise in store for fans at Slammiversary this weekend.
According to PWInsider.com, the company is planning to debut a former WWE talent during Sunday’s pay-per-view event at Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.
Details regarding the performer’s identity remain under wraps, with the report only describing the individual as a “former multi-time singles champion.”
PWInsider’s Mike Johnson acknowledged that the description leaves the door open to a wide range of possibilities. “Could mean pretty much every title from Speed on up.”
While the description is intentionally vague, Johnson noted that there is indeed a new talent expected to appear at the event.
At this time, no additional clues regarding the mystery star have surfaced.
The reported debut would add another intriguing element to an already stacked Slammiversary card, which will feature multiple championship matches and the return of the Ultimate X match.
The event will also mark the return of Amazing Red to TNA for the first time since 2011, leading to speculation that additional surprises could be planned throughout the night.
Current TNA Slammiversary Card
TNA World Championship
Mike Santana (c) vs. Nic Nemeth
TNA World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match
The System (Brian Myers & Bear Bronson) (c) vs. The Hardys (Broken Matt & Brother Nero) vs. The Righteous
TNA Knockouts World Championship
Léi Yǐng Lee (c) vs. Xia Brookside
TNA X Division Championship – Ultimate X Match
Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Leon Slater vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Mr. Elegance vs. Fabian Aichner vs. KC Navarro vs. Amazing Red
TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship
The Elegance Brand (Heather by Elegance & M by Elegance) (c) vs. Rosemary & Allie
TNA International Championship Open Challenge
Mustafa Ali (c) vs. TBA
Singles Matches
Eddie Edwards (with Alisha Edwards) vs. Moose
Eric Young vs. Ricky Sosa
A.J. Francis vs. Elijah
With multiple surprises already teased and another mystery debut reportedly planned, Slammiversary is shaping up to be one of the most eventful nights on TNA’s calendar.
Whether the mystery talent arrives as part of an existing storyline or makes a completely unexpected appearance remains to be seen.