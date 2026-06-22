TNA Slammiversary On 6/28 Gets New Grudge Match

Another match has been added to TNA Slammiversary 2026.

AJ Francis appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast with O’Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson Monday morning, confirming he’ll go one-on-one with Elijah at the event. TNA Wrestling followed up with a social media post officially announcing the bout.

Slammiversary goes down June 28, live on PPV and TNA+, from Agganis Arena in Boston.

Stay tuned here for live results coverage that night.