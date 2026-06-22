TNA Slammiversary On 6/28 Gets New Grudge Match

Another match has been added to TNA Slammiversary 2026.
AJ Francis appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast with O’Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson Monday morning, confirming he’ll go one-on-one with Elijah at the event. TNA Wrestling followed up with a social media post officially announcing the bout.
Slammiversary goes down June 28, live on PPV and TNA+, from Agganis Arena in Boston.
Stay tuned here for live results coverage that night.
BREAKING: @AJFrancis410 will face @_Iam_Elijah_ at #TNASlammiversary on June 28 LIVE on PPV and TNA+ from the Agganis Arena in Boston.
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/h1KGhEI0z2 pic.twitter.com/zlLKOfEWk7
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 22, 2026