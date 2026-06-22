Mike Santana Addresses His Future As TNA Contract Nears Expiration

TNA World Champion Mike Santana is keeping his future plans private, but he recently shared his thoughts on free agency and what will ultimately guide his next career move.

According to PWInsider, Santana’s current TNA Wrestling contract is expected to expire in mid-July, making him one of the most intriguing names potentially set to hit the free-agent market this summer.

The timing comes during a career-best run for Santana, who has spent the last two years rebuilding himself as a singles star and establishing himself as one of TNA’s top performers. His recent success has reportedly generated interest from WWE.

While speaking with Celebrate Wrestling’s Mike McGuire, Santana declined to reveal what comes next but reflected on what his TNA run has meant to him. “I’m thankful for the opportunity that TNA gave the last two years, as far as being able to reinvent myself and rebuild myself.”

He also expressed pride in helping the company reach its current position. “Being a part of why the company is where we’re at today and having this new TV deal and being on the forefront of that, it feels great, and it’s something that I take very serious.”

When discussing his future, Santana made it clear that personal and professional growth will be a major factor in whatever decision he makes. “I’m the type that growth is part of my life, and I feel like if there’s an opportunity for me to grow, then that’s what I’m gonna do.”

He continued by emphasizing that his commitment to improving himself applies regardless of where he wrestles.

“Whether it’s at TNA or anywhere, for me, if you’re not growing in this business, then what are you doing? If you’re not trying to progress in this business, what are you doing?”

Santana also revealed that his motivation extends beyond championships and career accomplishments. “At the end of the day, I need to show my daughter that there’s levels to this.”

He then shared a lesson passed down from his father that continues to shape his outlook. “My Dad used to always say, ‘the top of one mountain is the bottom of another.’”

Santana’s comments come just days before one of the biggest matches of his career.

The reigning TNA World Champion is scheduled to headline Slammiversary this Sunday in Boston, where he will defend the championship against Nic Nemeth.

With his contract situation unresolved and interest reportedly growing from outside promotions, the outcome of both Santana’s title defense and his free-agent decision could have a major impact on TNA’s future heading into the second half of 2026.

For now, Santana appears focused on continuing to grow, regardless of where that journey ultimately takes him.