Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program, which will air this week from the Cobank Arena at the National Western Center in Denver, Colorado. The show will be broadcast on AMC and TNA+, serving as the go-home show for Slammiversary.

In a singles match, Xia Brookside will take on Harley Hudson. Additionally, the TNA X-Division Champion “Prime” Cedric Alexander, “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian, and Mr. Elegance from The Elegance Brand will compete against Fabian Aichner, “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater, and KC Navarro in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.

Also announced for the show is a singles match featuring Mara Sadè facing Ash By Elegance from The Elegance Brand.

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