New Details Emerge On Tessa Blanchard’s TNA Departure

Former Tessa Blanchard has officially parted ways with TNA Wrestling, and new reports have shed light on the factors that ultimately led to her departure.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, TNA informed Blanchard several weeks ago that the company did not want her continuing to work for Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre. The decision reportedly came amid growing tensions between CMLL and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, which is now owned by WWE.

The situation intensified following WWE’s announcement of upcoming events in Mexico, including a tour that coincides with CMLL’s Anniversary Show later this year. Meltzer reported that TNA ultimately decided it did not want members of its roster working for CMLL during this period, leaving Blanchard caught in the middle of the growing rivalry between the promotions.

Despite the disagreement, TNA reportedly attempted to retain Blanchard. According to Fightful Select, the company was preparing to restructure her deal and offer a higher salary in an effort to convince her to stay. However, the proposed agreement would have required her to stop working for CMLL.

Blanchard ultimately chose to remain with CMLL.

Fightful further reported that many within wrestling were surprised she had been able to continue working for CMLL as long as she did, especially given that the Mexican promotion was reportedly offering her more dates, greater opportunities, and higher compensation than TNA.

The report also noted that Blanchard preferred her creative direction in CMLL compared to her recent run in TNA. Sources within CMLL indicated that the promotion has become increasingly selective regarding talent relationships, particularly when performers are associated with competing brands.

Although Blanchard has left TNA, Fightful noted that she was not technically a free agent at the time of her departure. She had originally signed a three-year agreement with the company and was released roughly halfway through that deal.

Despite the split, TNA officials reportedly maintain there is no animosity between the two sides and understand that Blanchard’s decision was largely a business one. The report noted that she had previously missed CMLL appearances due to her TNA obligations, which also factored into her choice.

Meltzer added that while Blanchard chose CMLL, he believes she may have opted to remain with TNA had her overall experience with the promotion been more positive.

At present, there is no indication that Blanchard is heading to another major promotion. Fightful reported that Major League Wrestling does not currently have a contract with her and has not for several years.

Blanchard is a former Knockouts Champion and former iMPACT World Champion, and her departure marks the end of one of the most closely watched runs in TNA over the past year. As the relationship between WWE-backed AAA and CMLL continues to evolve, her exit may prove to be one of the first major examples of talent being forced to choose sides.