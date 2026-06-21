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Backstage Update On Road Dogg’s Potential Role In TNA

By
James Hetfield
-
"Road Dogg" Brian James
"Road Dogg" Brian James

According to a report by PWMania.com, Road Dogg has been considered as a potential replacement for Tommy Dreamer, who was released from TNA Wrestling on Wednesday.

Fightful Select confirmed that Road Dogg is in discussions for a creative position within the company. Several prominent figures from TNA’s past believe he would manage the company’s creative efforts effectively.

The report also indicated that Road Dogg has been in talks with TNA for some time. Currently, Hunter Johnston, known as Delirious, is believed to be leading TNA’s creative team following Dreamer’s departure.

Additionally, the report mentioned that Invicta FC, a subsidiary of Anthem, has also made some staff cuts. One source within TNA suggested that the company is now profitable under Anthem’s ownership, although this information has yet to be verified. In recent weeks, TNA has let go of several personnel, including Dreamer, Sami Callihan, and digital producer Luke Paron.

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