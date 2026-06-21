WWE Reportedly Discussing Major Opportunities For Danhausen

PWMania.com previously reported that WWE star Danhausen has become significantly involved with the newly crowned NBA Champions, the New York Knicks, after he claimed to have “uncursed” the team early in their playoff run.

The Very Nice, Very Evil WWE star attended a game during the finals and created a mini-documentary congratulating the team, while also taking credit for their success. Reports indicate that WWE has big plans for Danhausen if the Knicks continue to thrive.

According to Fightful Select, discussions have taken place about additional merchandising and crossover opportunities involving Danhausen and the Knicks, though specific details have not yet been revealed.

The report also mentioned that Danhausen is anticipated to be in high demand during Fanatics Fest, which will be held at the Javits Center in New York City from July 16th to 19th.

His merchandise sales in WWE have been exceptionally high, ranking among the top names in the company.