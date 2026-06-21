Updated Lineup For WWE Night Of Champions 2026

WWE has announced the updated lineup for its 2026 Night of Champions premium live event (PLE), scheduled for this month.

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will defend his title in a Triple Threat Match against “The Ring General” GUNTHER and Sami Zayn. Additionally, WWE Women’s United States Champion Tiffany Stratton will defend her title against Jade Cargill.

Previously announced for the event is “The Ruler” Oba Femi, who will face The Bloodline’s “Main Event” Jey Uso in the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament. Also, “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY will compete against Liv Morgan, the WWE Women’s World Champion from The Judgment Day, in the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

Furthermore, The Vision’s “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker will face “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins in a Steel Cage Match.

Lastly, WWE United States Champion Trick Williams will defend his title against “Absolute” Ricky Saints.

WWE Night of Champions 2026 will take place on Saturday, June 27th, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.