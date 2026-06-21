Early Favorites And Betting Odds For 2026 WWE Night Of Champions PLE

WWE is scheduled to hold its 2026 Night of Champions premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, June 27, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Currently, the only match for which betting odds have been released is the Steel Cage Match featuring Seth Rollins against Bron Breakker.

However, there are a total of six matches in the lineup, including the finals of both the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments, a WWE United States Championship Match, a Triple Threat Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and a Women’s United States Championship Match.

You can check out the betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

Steel Cage Match

The Vision’s “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker -400 vs. “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin Rollins +250