Jey Uso’s WWE Victory Sparks Major Fan Backlash

Jey Uso’s victory on this week’s edition of WWE SmackDown has sparked a significant negative reaction from fans online.

As previously reported, Jey defeated Je’Von Evans to advance to the finals of WWE’s ongoing tournament, setting up a championship showdown with Oba Femi at Night of Champions.

While the result moved Jey one step closer to tournament glory, many fans were far from pleased with the outcome.

By Saturday morning, WWE’s official YouTube video featuring highlights from the match had accumulated approximately 6,900 likes compared to roughly 23,000 dislikes, reflecting widespread dissatisfaction among viewers.

A number of fan comments criticizing the booking decision quickly rose to the top of the video’s comment section.

One of the most-liked responses came from user @Johnwick_278, who simply wrote: “Ruthless depression.”

Another popular comment poked fun at the age difference between the competitors and the outcome of the match. “It’s really nice to see veteran Jevon Evans putting over young and rising talent like Jey Uso 👏👏,” wrote @bil2340.

Meanwhile, user @Kijiyama expressed frustration over Jey’s continued push near the top of the card. “Great Jey getting shoved down our throats again…….”

The reaction highlights the divided opinions surrounding Jey Uso’s current position in WWE. While he remains one of the company’s most popular live-event attractions and consistently receives strong crowd reactions, a portion of the online fanbase has become increasingly vocal about his continued presence in major storylines and championship pursuits.

Regardless of the criticism, the victory is official, and Jey now moves on to face Oba Femi in the tournament final at Night of Champions.

With the winner earning a major opportunity and momentum heading into SummerSlam season, Jey will have a chance to silence some of his critics when he steps into the ring against one of WWE’s fastest-rising stars.

Whether the online backlash continues remains to be seen, but based on the early reaction, WWE’s decision to advance Jey over Evans has already become one of the more controversial booking decisions coming out of this week’s SmackDown.