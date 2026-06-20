Backstage Update On Jim Ross Following 22-Day Hospital Stay

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has revealed that he remains hospitalized, sharing an update on his condition with fans this week.

Ross posted a message on Twitter/X noting that he has now spent more than three weeks in the hospital while continuing to battle through ongoing health issues.

“Day 22 in the hospital in Norman. Watching @CWSOmaha with my @soonerbaseball. Thanks for everyone’s kind thoughts and prayers. Don’t count me out just yet. I’m still fighting! 🙏🤠.”

Following Ross’ update, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that JR is believed to have suffered another fall after returning home from AEW Double or Nothing 2026.

At this time, the exact nature of Ross’ injuries has not been publicly disclosed, and there has been no official word regarding when he may be released from the hospital.

The latest setback comes after Ross previously revealed that he suffered a fall prior to AEW Double or Nothing that caused significant back issues. Despite those challenges, he still traveled to the event and remained involved with AEW programming.

Ross has dealt with several health complications in recent years, including cancer treatments, mobility issues, and multiple falls that have required medical attention.

Even so, the legendary broadcaster has continued to maintain a positive attitude and remain connected with wrestling fans through his podcast, public appearances, and social media updates.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest play-by-play announcers in professional wrestling history, Ross has received an outpouring of support from fans, wrestlers, and industry figures since sharing news of his extended hospitalization.

For now, JR remains focused on his recovery and made it clear in his latest update that he has no intention of giving up the fight.

“Don’t count me out just yet. I’m still fighting!”