Early WWE SmackDown Spoiler Rundown For 6/19/26

The early spoiler internal rundown listed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. has surfaced.

Featured below, according to TRNBCKL Gold, is what is expected (presumably in order) for the June 19 blue brand show:

* Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER (Undisputed WWE Championship commercial free with Sami Zayn as referee)

* Damian Priest & R Truth vs. MFTs (WWE Tag Team Championships)

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints (#1 Contender Match for Night of Champions)

* ﻿﻿Jey Uso vs. JeVon Evans (KOTR Semi Final)

* Charlotte Flair vs. Liv Morgan (QOTR Semi Final)

We will keep you posted as updates continue to surface.

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.