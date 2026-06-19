Friday, June 19, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Early WWE SmackDown Spoiler Rundown For 6/19/26

By
Matt Boone
-

The early spoiler internal rundown listed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. has surfaced.

Featured below, according to TRNBCKL Gold, is what is expected (presumably in order) for the June 19 blue brand show:

    * Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER (Undisputed WWE Championship commercial free with Sami Zayn as referee)
    * Damian Priest & R Truth vs. MFTs (WWE Tag Team Championships)
    * Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricky Saints (#1 Contender Match for Night of Champions)
    * ﻿﻿Jey Uso vs. JeVon Evans (KOTR Semi Final)
    * Charlotte Flair vs. Liv Morgan (QOTR Semi Final)

We will keep you posted as updates continue to surface.

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved