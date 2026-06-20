SmackDown In London To Be Followed By FIFA World Cup ’26™ Viewing

WWE issued the following:

WWE SmackDown in London to be followed by Official FIFA World Cup ’26™ Viewing, brought to you by Budweiser

WWE SmackDown attendees will get an added bonus following the conclusion of the event on Tuesday, June 23, at O2 Arena in London, when they will be able to remain in the arena for an Official FIFA World Cup ’26™ Viewing, brought to you by Budweiser, which will be a live screening of England vs Ghana.

Doors open for SmackDown at 4:30 PM BST and the live football viewing, starting shortly before 9pm, will allow fans to watch the full game live from their seat, on WWE screens at The O2.

Tickets for the event remain available.