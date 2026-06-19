Backstage Update On New Plans For Yet To Be Announced WWE Night Of Champions Match

Tiffany Stratton is expected to put the Women’s United States Championship on the line against Jade Cargill at WWE Night of Champions on June 27 in Saudi Arabia, per reports.

Stratton’s recent addition to the official event poster all but telegraphed the match, replacing Rhea Ripley, who was pulled from promotional materials due to a knee injury. Stratton now appears alongside Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, and United States Champion Trick Williams on the updated poster.

The build has played out on SmackDown over recent weeks, with Chelsea Green siding with Stratton to counter Cargill’s alliance with Michin and B-Fab. Things came to a head last week when Cargill joined Michin and B-Fab in a three-on-one beatdown of Stratton following a tag loss by Stratton and Green.

Assuming plans hold, the June 27 Saudi Arabia event will serve as the culmination of the rivalry.

(H/T: False Finish HQ)