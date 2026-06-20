Natalya Addresses Former WWE Star Buying PROGRESS, Sol Ruca’s Unique Style

WWE legend Natalya recently appeared as a guest on The A2theK Wrestling Show.

The following are some of the highlights from the interview.

On Nikki Storm acquiring PROGRESS Wrestling: “I sent Nikki (Storm) a text right away because I was like, ‘That’s so cool that you guys bought PROGRESS. I’m so happy for you guys…’ She had a really cool career on the independents before she ever came to WWE so she has deep respect for the independents, as well as (Big) Damo. So I think that they will be two people that will be great catalysts and bringing in great talent and giving people chances and opportunities, and I think it’s great. I think it’s great and it also shows that, hey, you can wear many hats in the industry. You can be a promoter, you can be a wrestler, you can do community outreach work. There’s no limits to what we can do and it’s cool to see that Nikki, as a girl, as a female owner of a company, it’s amazing. It’s incredible.”

On Sol Ruca reminding her of Jeff Hardy: “I think, man, I would love to be an I.C. Champion, and so I would love to start a fight with Sol Ruca. I think she is so cool and I think that she is so different. She kind of reminds me of Jeff Hardy, but, like, girl version. She’s got such an it factor to her… The one thing that she’s never — the thing with her wrestling, her style — her style is so different than mine, but I think I could see us making some magic together in the ring and I would absolutely love to do a rivalry against her. She could bring her high-flying style to me and I could bring the grit from The Dungeon to her. I think I could put her through her biggest test yet, especially as champion but, she does have something I want very much.”

Watch the complete Natalya interview via the YouTube player embedded below.