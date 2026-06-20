Backstage Update On WWE’s Plans For The Bloodline Storyline

WWE reportedly has no intention of slowing down its renewed focus on The Bloodline storyline.

According to TRNBCKL (formerly PWN), company officials have been pleased with the direction of the angle since WrestleMania 42 and view it as one of the promotion’s top stories moving forward.

A major factor behind that enthusiasm is said to be the addition of Jacob Fatu, whose presence has reportedly injected new life into the faction and helped create fresh momentum for the ongoing storyline.

The Bloodline has remained a central part of WWE programming for several years, and despite concerns from some fans about revisiting the concept so soon after the original saga concluded, the company reportedly remains confident in its current direction.

The report also provided an update on Roman Reigns’ future as World Heavyweight Champion.

According to sources, WWE is not planning to end Reigns’ title reign anytime soon, suggesting that “The Tribal Chief” is expected to remain at the top of the card for the foreseeable future.

Reigns captured the World Heavyweight Championship from CM Punk at WrestleMania 42 and has continued to be presented as one of WWE’s centerpiece attractions.

In addition to the updates regarding Reigns and The Bloodline, the report noted that WWE continues to maintain significant interest in Zilla Fatu.

While there are currently no indications that Zilla’s arrival is imminent, sources reportedly described him as a talent the company has been monitoring for quite some time.

The son of the late Umaga has continued to build his reputation on the independent wrestling scene and is widely viewed as another potential future addition to WWE’s growing Bloodline-related roster.

Meanwhile, recent WWE programming has featured subtle teases regarding Solo Sikoa’s future with the group.

Although nothing has been officially confirmed, speculation has increased in recent weeks that Solo could eventually reunite with the faction, potentially adding another chapter to the ever-evolving Bloodline story.

With Jacob Fatu emerging as a key player, Roman Reigns firmly established as champion, and WWE continuing to keep tabs on talents such as Zilla Fatu, it appears the company remains fully invested in expanding the Bloodline universe well beyond WrestleMania 42.