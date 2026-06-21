Update On Man Arrested In Liv Morgan Stalking Case

PWMania.com previously reported that Shawn Chan, a man from Canada, traveled to Florida and visited the home of WWE star Liv Morgan before being arrested at the WWE Performance Center. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity for interstate domestic violence related to stalking Morgan.

According to PWInsider.com, Chan is currently being held by the Department of Homeland Security as the deportation process is ongoing. Although Chan was living in Canada, he was born in Hong Kong, and it remains unclear where he will be deported.

In May 2025, Chan traveled from Scarborough, Ontario, to Orlando, Florida. He reportedly informed customs officials that he intended to stay at the WWE Performance Center. After that, he allegedly drove to Morgan’s home, circled the property multiple times, entered through the backyard, and unsuccessfully attempted to access the front door.

He ultimately left a note containing his name, Canadian address, and phone number.

Chan was arrested on June 3, 2025, at the WWE Performance Center after security personnel recognized him from surveillance footage of the earlier incident at Morgan’s home.