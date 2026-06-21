Backstage Producers Revealed For This Week’s WWE RAW

On Monday, June 15th, WWE RAW took place at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. The show was headlined by “The Ruler” Oba Femi, who faced The Judgment Day’s AAA Mega Champion, “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio, in a King of the Ring Tournament Semifinal Match.

The event also featured “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans competing against The Vision’s World Tag Team Champion, Austin Theory, in a singles match. Additionally, there was an in-ring segment with “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans and The Vision, which included WWE World Tag Team Champion Austin Theory and “The Maverick” Logan Paul. “The Queen” Charlotte Flair took on The Judgment Day’s “The Prodigy,” Roxanne Perez, in another singles match.

Furthermore, RAW included a segment featuring “The Mega Star” LA Knight and The Bloodline, comprising “Main Event” Jey Uso, “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso, and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu. Chad Gable faced “The Lion of Bulgaria,” Rusev, in a singles match, while “The Genius of the Sky,” IYO SKY, competed against The Judgment Day’s “Big Mami Cool,” Raquel Rodriguez, in a Queen of the Ring Tournament Semifinal Match. There was also a segment featuring The Bloodline, including World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns, and comedian Eric André, among others.

According to a report from Fightful Select, a list of producers for each segment and match from this episode was shared, and the show was internally titled “Shots Fired.” The report noted that two digital exclusives were originally planned for the show but were later cut and posted as digital content.

You can check out the list of producers below:

– Bobby Roode produced The Bloodline opening segment.

– TJ Wilson produced the IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez Queen of the Ring Tournament Match.

– Jamie Noble produced the Chad Gable vs. Rusev singles match.

– Chris Park (Abyss) produced the LA Knight, Jacob Fatu and Usos in-ring segment.

– Jason Jordan produced the Charlotte Flair vs. Roxanne Perez singles match.

– Shane Helms produced the Je’Von Evans and The Vision segment and the Evans vs. Theory match.

– Chris Park (Abyss) and Bobby Roode produced the Oba Femi vs. Dominik Mysterio King of the Ring Tournament match.