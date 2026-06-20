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Aiden Prince Released By TNA

By
Matt Boone
-
TNA Wrestling
TNA Wrestling

Aiden Prince has parted ways with TNA Wrestling.

Joining other recent departures such as Tommy Dreamer, Sami Callihan, Tessa Blanchard, Myla Grace and Steve Maclin, just to name a few, Aiden Prince confirmed the news via social media.

He wrote the following on Facebook:

“Yesterday, I got the call that I was let go from TNA. I’d be lying if I said i wasn’t bummed, my work has been so much of my life for the last 4/5 years. Thank you everyone I had the pleasure of working with.”

“It ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.”

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