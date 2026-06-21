Possible Identity Of Rey Mysterio’s AAA Mystery Star Revealed

The former world champion recently teased by Rey Mysterio for AAA may have already been revealed—and it is a name WWE fans know very well.

During a backstage segment on Saturday’s live AAA on Fox broadcast, Mysterio hinted that AAA was close to bringing in a former world champion who had never previously appeared for the promotion.

While no name was mentioned on the broadcast, social media reports from fans in attendance at Saturday’s AAA television taping in Mérida, Yucatán, suggest that the mystery star could be Damian Priest.

According to attendees, Priest appeared during the portion of the taping that took place after the live broadcast ended. Photos shared online appeared to show the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion addressing the crowd in the ring.

As of this writing, complete spoilers from the taping have not surfaced, and AAA has not officially confirmed Priest’s involvement.

However, Priest would fit Mysterio’s description perfectly.

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Priest captured the title in 2024 after successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. Despite his extensive career in WWE, NXT, Ring of Honor, and other promotions, he has never previously wrestled for AAA.

If confirmed, the appearance would mark another significant crossover moment between WWE and AAA following the strengthening relationship between the two promotions.

Elsewhere on Saturday’s AAA on Fox episode, the Perros del Mal faction officially returned.

The reformed group now consists of Karmen Petrovic, Bronco Nima, Angel Garza, Berto, and Daga.

The faction wasted little time making an impact, attacking El Grande Americano during the closing moments of the show.

The assault came shortly after Americano declared that his sights were set on Dominik Mysterio and the AAA Mega Championship, potentially setting the stage for a major storyline heading into AAA’s upcoming events.

Should Priest’s appearance be officially confirmed, it would add yet another notable WWE name to AAA programming and further demonstrate the growing collaboration between the two companies.

Damian Priest will be working in AAA pic.twitter.com/kRv5d0xFIA — Moné Updates (@_MoneUpdates) June 21, 2026