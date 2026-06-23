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Backstage Update On TNA Creative Team Following Tommy Dreamer’s Exit

By
James Hetfield
-
Tommy Dreamer
Tommy Dreamer | TNA

Recently, PWMania.com reported that pro wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer announced his departure from TNA Wrestling during his appearance on Busted Open Radio. In addition to being a backstage producer and talent relations executive, Dreamer also served as the head of creative.

Following his exit, Fightful Select reported that several talents were dissatisfied with Dreamer’s booking style. There are also reports that TNA is bringing in former WWE SmackDown lead writer Brian “Road Dogg” James to replace Dreamer.

According to Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com, after Dreamer’s departure, Eric Tompkins, the Vice President of TV Production, will be working closely with Hunter “Delirious” Johnston. Johnson cited a knowledgeable source indicating that Tompkins and Johnston will act as co-heads of the creative team. However, he noted that this development has not been officially confirmed.

Additionally, there is buzz that TNA may be hiring more creative personnel, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

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