Joe Doering Expected To Enter Hospice Care Amid Cancer Battle

As PWMania.com previously reported, TNA Wrestling star and former TNA World Tag Team Champion Joe Doering has been sidelined since 2022 due to his third battle with brain cancer.

Doering’s sister-in-law, Mandy Banh, launched a GoFundMe campaign for him in September 2025. In an update provided through the campaign, Banh announced that Doering will soon be transitioning to hospice care.

Banh wrote, “Sad to share the news that Joe is heading to hospice soon. If anyone is local & would want to visit, please send a message. Joe could use all your good thoughts & prayers.”

Doering was first diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016, and he announced that it had returned in 2022. As a result, he stepped away from active competition. Banh later revealed when she launched the GoFundMe campaign that he was dealing with a third tumor.

In addition to his two reigns as the TNA (formerly iMPACT) World Tag Team Champion, Doering is a former two-time AJPW Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion and a four-time AJPW World Tag Team Champion.